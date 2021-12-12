Bob Biswas Director Gives Quirky Reply To Pritish Nandy's 'awful Wig' Comment For Abhishek

Producer Pritish Nandy recently took to his Twitter handle and shared his review on Kahaani spin-off Bob Biswas. In his tweet, he called actor Abhishek Bachchan an 'absolute delight' in the film and further criticised his 'awful wig'. Kahaani helmer Sujoy Ghosh, who penned the plot of Bob Biswas, also reacted to the tweet with a quirky response.

Abhishek Bachchan starrer highly anticipated film Bob Biswas hit the OTT platform on December 3. The film is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh's daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The crime thriller revolves around the character Bob Biswas who wakes up from a prolonged coma and finds himself in a moral dilemma as he is forced to face his past. Apart from Abhishek, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh and Paran Bandopadhyay in pivotal roles.

Sujoy Ghosh reacts to Pritish Nandy's comment

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Pritish Nandy shared Bob Biswas' poster and tweeted, "Enjoyed the prequel to Kahaani, directed by @sujoy_g’s daughter Diya. @juniorbachchan as Bob Biswas is an absolute delight to watch despite his awful wig. Lovely @IChitrangda is wasted as Mary, his wife. Little known actor Paran Bandopadhyay takes it all. The sequel? Kali-da."

To which, Sujoy Ghosh was quick to reply, "Ki bolcho, ki sundor taak ta dyakha jacchey (What are you saying? His bald patch is showing so nicely) #BobBiswas." He also added a series of grinning and laughing out loud emoticons.

Bob Biswas' film shows Abhishek's character leading a double life and claiming to have memory loss. People try to get Bob to work for them, but Bob is committed to his family. In Kahaani, Bob Biswas played a dual role as an insurance agent and a contract murderer in the Sujoy Ghosh-directed film.

Abhishek Bachchan also has other projects in the pipeline. The actor will soon collaborate with R Balki for the first time for a sports drama. The film will be based on cricket and Bachchan will take on the role of a left-handed cricketer. According to reports by Pinkvilla, Saiyami Kher has been roped in to play the female lead of the upcoming film. Bachchan is currently filming for the next season of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows series. The 2018 crime thriller featured Amit Sadh and Nitha Menen and the second season will see Bachchan and Sadh will reprise their roles of Dr Avinash Sabharwal and Inspector Kabir Sawant, respectively.

