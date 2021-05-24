Bob Dylan's Birthday: Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Quote By The Icon On His Birthday

Bob Dylan's birthday calls for a celebration amongst the fans of the artist and all those who are inspired by his quotes. Bob Dylan has found a fan in actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor took to his Instagram account to share a quote by the iconic singer on his birthday.

Ayushmann Khurrana shares a quote by Bob Dylan on his birthday

Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram stories from the past 24 hours are all about poetry and meaningful words. He shared a couplet in Hindi, which was followed by a Bob Dylan quote about books and lastly came a stretch of thoughtful words. The quote that Ayushman Khurrana shared was first shared by a US-based poet named Grace Murphy. The said poet had shared an old black and white photo of Bob Dylan followed by a few choice quotes by the ace singer.

The quote that Ayushmann Khurrana picked was the one about the unstable times and a book. The quote is from Bob Dylan's book The Lyrics: Since 1962 which was published in 2014. The quote reads:

People disagreeing everywhere you look makes you want to stop & read a book. -Bob Dylan

Ayushmann Khurrana, along with being a versatile actor, is an avid reader of books and enjoys reading in Hindi and English. He often pens a few lines and shares them with his followers. The actor in the past had also posted a photo from the shoot of Andhadhun in Poland where he was reading in between the shots.

Bob Dylan and Ayushman Khurrana's connection doesn't end here. In the movie Article 15, the makers of the film used Bob Dylan's hit track from 1963, Blowin' in the Wind. According to Asianage, Anubhav Sinha, the film's director was firm on his decision to use the legendary singer's song for the film. According to him, the song "encapsulates the exploration and salvation" that the film's hero goes through.

Bob Dylan is a legendary singer from America who rose to fame in the 60s and 70s. The veteran singer's career spans nearly 60 years and is one of the most celebrated pop icons. The The Times They Are a-Changin' hitmaker turns 80 on May 24, 2021. He has also won a Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016.

(Image: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bob Dylan's Instagram)

