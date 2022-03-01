Actor Bobby Deol who made his comeback on screen with popular web series Aashram is basking in the success on his latest release Love Hostel. The actor who is often founded landed in between several hilarious memes took to Twitter and shared a video while addressing a few funny ones.

As a part of his next Love Hostel promotions, the actor showed some of the iconic memes on Bobby Deol, which had left the audience in splits. Bobby expressed how he “genuinely had a great laugh” when he noticed these memes on him. Apart from Bobby, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in key roles. Helmed by National award-winning cinematographer Shankar Raman, the plot of the film traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary.

The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairy-tale ending. The survival tale in the game of power, money, and principles with mayhem and bloodshed. The film started premiering on Zee5 on February 25.

Bobby Deol addresses hilarious memes on him in new video

The video shared by Bobby on the micro-blogging site shows him talking about all those memes that had once flooded on social media showcasing him from his films. The first meme was of the actor from a film where he was caught using an airpod. Reacting to it, Bobby said, “See, I have always been ahead of time. Also, I think I should have patented these.”

The next still shows Bobby and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The two shared the screen space in Aur Pyar Hogaya. The photo had gone viral during the pandemic as it suggests that Bobby Deol predicted the RT-PCR test in the 90s. Reacting to the picture, Bobby chuckled and said, “Sorry Aishwarya, but Bobby got a little ‘Swabby.’ Get it? Swab test, Bobby-Swabby.”

As the video further moved, a meme suggested how the actor inspired Hollywood rapper The Weeknd. Reacting to the same, Bobby said it's his hobby to inspire people. Quoting his father and legendary actor Dharmendra, the actor said, “Papa hamesha kehte the ki saccha mard wahi hai jo sabko prerna de (My father used to say that a real man should always inspire others).”

Lastly, Bobby reacted to the third umpire meme and said that it has left him inspired to actually become an umpire. The memes on Bobby Deol started ruling the internet in 2021, where the actor’s previous movies became a reason of laughter for his fans on social media.

(Image: @TheDeol/Twitter/@BobbyDeol/Instagram)