Bobby Deol And Abhay Deol Win Praise As They Stop To Click Pictures With Young Fans; WATCH

Brother-actor duo Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol recently stepped out in the city for dinner and were spotted outside the restaurant as several fans and paparazzi gathered. The duo posed for pictures and were then approached by a group of young fans, who were eager to click pictures with them. The duo kindly obliged and fans online are in awe of their kind gesture towards the youngsters.

Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol pose with fans

Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol were spotted leaving the restaurant and posing for a few pictures before they were approached by a group of young girls, who wished to click pictures with them. The duo twinned in blue as they patiently waited and clicked a few pictures with the girls, who seemed over the moon to have had the special opportunity. The girls also gave them a tight hug before they left, and the Bollywood duo's kind gesture won praise from fans online.

Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the videos from the night that surfaced online and flooded it with heart emoticons for the duo. A netizen called them 'down to earth' and mentioned that others had a lot to learn from them. Fans also scale them the 'best' as they hailed them for their sweet deed.

Abhay Deol's 'Jungle Cry' to finally release

Producer Shabbir Boxwala, who was also present at dinner with the duo took to his Instagram account and shared a glimpse of the outing. He broke the news to fans that their upcoming film Jungle Cry is 'finally' all set to release. The team enjoyed a 'mini celebration' after facing multiple delays owing to the pandemic. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Light at the end of the tunnel. After waiting for two years due to Covid, our movie Jungle Cry is finally set to release. Mini celebration to mark the promotions." Jungle Cry will be a sports biopic that will revolve around tribal children from Odisha, who made their way to the United Kingdom for an under 14 Rugby tournament in 2007. The film will deep-dive into the struggles, hurdles and obstacles that faced on their journey.

