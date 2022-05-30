Bobby Deol Celebrates Romantic Anniversary With Tania Deol, Drops Glimpse Of Lunch Date

Actor Bobby Deol is celebrating his 26th anniversary with his wife Tania Deol on Monday, May 30. To mark the special occasion, the Ashram star took to Instagram to share a romantic photo with Tania, thereby garnering sweet responses from close friends and fans online. Bobby Deol and Tania tied the knot back in 1996 and share two sons, Aryaman and Dharam Deol.

Bobby Deol wishes wife Tania on their marriage anniversary

In the romantic post, it appears that the couple went out for a lunch date, where they enjoyed some delicious cuisines. While Tania Deol opted for floral attire, Bobby Deol went for a laid-back casual look in a plain t-shirt that was matched with denim pants. The mushy picture sees Bobby planting a sweet kiss on his wife's cheeks as the camera captures the happy picture. While sharing the post online, Bobby called Tania his 'life line'. He wrote, "My life line! @taniadeol #HappyAnniversary my (heart emoticon)". Take a look at it below:

As soon as the post surfaced online, it went viral in no time. Notable names from the entertainment fraternity took to the comment section of the photo to wish the celebrity couple on their special day. Chunky Pandey wrote, "Happy Happy Anniversary dear Tania and Bobby", Huma Qureshi and Amruta Arora joined the bandwagon. Fans of the actor dropped a barrage of sweet wishes and heart emoticons in the comment section. Check it out here:

This comes just a week after Bobby Deol opened up about working on Ranbir Kapoor co-starrer Animal in interaction with Bollywood Life. He spoke about the delays caused due to the pandemic in wrapping up the project, "It kept getting delayed because of all this pandemic and everything. Similarly, Ranbir's other project, was doing got delayed. So, this was signed after (Animal), and obviously, we have to follow the plan. But, now it's started and hopefully, should be done by beginning next year.”

Apart from the leading duo, the film will also see Anil Kapoor take on a pivotal role. It is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga of Bhadrakali Pictures and Kurad Khetani of Cine1 Studios. Earlier, the makers had signed the movie with Parineeti Chopra, however, she was later replaced by Rashmika. The film is scheduled to release on August 11, 2023.

Image: Instagram/@iambobbydeol