Bobby Deol Drops Special Post On Son Aryaman's 21st Birthday; Dharmendra Says 'jeete Raho'

Bobby Deol often drops sweet glimpses alongside his family on social media, and on his son Aryaman's 21st birthday, the actor wished his 'angel' in the most special way. The star kid can be seen twinning with his dad in the actor's latest post, which received a plethora of reactions from fans and celebrities including Twinkle Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan as well as veteran legend Dharmendra.

Aryaman is reportedly pursuing business management in the US.

Bobby Deol marks son Aryaman's 21st birthday with an adorable picture

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, June 16, the Aashram 3 star shared the father-son duo's stunning picture, in which he is seen embracing his little one. In the caption, he mentioned, "Happy birthday my Angel #21stbirthday." Take a look.

The post received heartfelt reactions from Bollywood celebrities as they wishes Aryaman. While Darshan Kumar wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Aryaman," Rahul Dev commented, "Waah!! Happy birthday beta ... lots of love." Abhishek Bachchan also wished the birthday boy, while Aryaman's grandfather Dharmendra stated, "Happy Birthday Aryaman Jeete Raho."

Just days before, Bobby celebrated his 26th anniversary with his wife Tania Deol and dropped a mushy picture to mark the occasion. The picture seemingly showcases the duo on one of their dates, with Bobby leaning in to plant a kiss on Tania's cheek. While sharing the post online, Bobby called Tania his 'life line'. He wrote, "My life line! @taniadeol #HappyAnniversary my (heart emoticon)". Take a look.

In terms of work, the actor is enjoying the success of Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3, wherein he takes on the role of ‘Bhagwan’ Baba Nirala. Ahead of the release of the Prakash Jha directorial, makers dropped a BTS clip where Bobby spoke at length about his character.

He said, "I really enjoyed playing my character this time, even more than last time, because you see him losing his control, his grip over what he is, and showing the real side of himself, of what he really wants."

Apart from this, Bobby will now be seen alongside Dharmendra and Sunny Deol in the second instalment of Apne. He also has Ranbir Kapoor- Rashmika starrer Animal in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @IAMBOBBYDEOL)