Bobby Deol Explains Why He Has Never Given Importance To Awards

Bobby Deol recently starred in a popular web series called Asharam. He gained a lot of popularity among the audience for the unique role that he played on screen. He even received several awards for his performance in the show Asharam. However, the actor reveals that the awards are of not much importance to him.

Bobby Deol says he has never given importance to awards

Bobby Deol recently received an award for Best Actor for his performance in the show Ashram. According to a report by HT, Bobby Deol said that his father, who has been a legend, did not get a single 'best actor' award all his life. He grew up seeing that, and did not think he needs it. His father got the love of people and that was award enough for him. He said that awards become special as fans get happy. It is like gifting them something when you receive an award, for their love and appreciation.

Even though he doesn't feel awards are important yet his reaction while receiving the awards was one of gratitude. He even added that as an actor he just wanted to understand his potential and use it in the best way possible. He said that he is thankful for getting awarded when he was just doing his job and all the thanks to the fans who made this happen.

When asked about feeling more pressure on him now that he is doing well compared to a few years back when he was going through a tough phase, the actor replied that the pressure is always there, people look at him in a different light as an actor and every project cannot showcase the actual potential of the actor. Furthermore, he said that it can happen that some other characters in the script might overshadow you but you have to take the risk. In the end, he said that he aims for giving his best and doesn't care about the results.

Bobby Deol is currently working with Ranbir Kapoor for the upcoming project called Animal which is a remake of a 1982 movie called Arth. Reportedly, he is working on several projects like Love Hostel, Apne 2, and Netflix movie called Penthouse.

Image Credits: @iambobbydeol Instagram

