Bobby Deol Expresses His Wish To Work With Cousin Abhay Deol, Netizens React

Bobby Deol recently took to social media to talk about how he and his cousin Abhay should star in a film together. Netizens agree with them.

Bobby Deol recently took to his social media handle to express his wish of doing a film with his cousin, Abhay Deol and the netizens are all up for it! The actor recently shared a fan-made picture collage featuring Abhay talking about how it was "high time" for them to appear together in a movie. Fans of the actors have stormed the comments section of the post agreeing with the idea of Abhay and Bobby starring with each in a film. 

Bobby Deol wants to do a film with Abhay Deol

Bobby Deol's recent picture collage with his cousin Abhay Deol is winning the Internet. In the photos, Abhay can be seen wearing a printed white and yellow shirt, flaunting his chest hair, while Bobby Deol looks dapper in a black suit. Both actors can be seen sporting a beard, taking the style quotient a notch higher.

The two actors have been fan favourites and have received love from audiences for their films, hard work, determination and more. However, it is quite surprising when you think about the fact that the Deol cousins have never shared screen space. Bobby shared the recent post with Abhay with the caption:

It’s high time we should do a film together @abhaydeol! 

What's next for Bobby and Abhay Deol? 

Bobby Deol, who was last seen in the Netflix film Class of '83, has quite a few projects lined up for the future. The actor is slated to appear in another Netflix film, titled Penthouse. Deol will also be seen in the upcoming film, Love Hostel for which he is currently filming. Apart from this, the actor has two projects lined up for 2022.

Deol will also appear in the film, Animal and also in the sequel of his 2009 film Apne, which also starred his father Dharmendra and his brother Sunny Deol. According to reports, Karan Deol will also join the trio in the film. Maybe Bobby Deol's wish of working with his cousin will come true with the family entertainer Apne 2

Abhay Deol, on the other hand, was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar web series, 1962: The War in the Hills. The actor will soon be seen in the upcoming Tamil film, Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai, along with actors like Ashwin Kakumanu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Guru Somasundaram and Greg Burridge. 

