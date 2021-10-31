Actor Bobby Deol is pushing his boundaries with each role that he is playing on the screen. From Aashram to Race 3, the actor is working hard on his body to bring the best out of him. Recently, the actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of his physical transformation and revealed the secret behind it.

The actor shared two pictures with his trainer from his transformation and revealed that the ‘same amount of hard work and determination’ went behind building such a body and coming up with such a transformation. “Four years on, and it still needs the same amount of hard work and determination… stronger than ever with @prajwal7542 #ThenAndNow #Strength #Fitness #Passion #FeelTheBurn.”

Bobby Deol flaunts his massive body transformation on social media

Bobby’s father Dharmendra also poured in his love for the actor while praising his sincere efforts. “Great, God bless you both.” In another comment, he wrote, “Love you my baby face bodybuilder. Give My love to your gutsy Guide.” This is not the first time that the actor underwent a tremendous body transformation.

Earlier, he had stunned fans with an amazing video of him showcasing the bulky body that he had prepared for his upcoming project. He had teased fans about his chilling thriller Penthouse on Netflix. The actor shared a picture with Arjun Rampal and gave a sneak peek into the storyline while writing, "What happens when 5 friends find an unknown dead body at their penthouse? Streaming soon on @netflix_in," (sic) he wrote then.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bobby Deol is currently enjoying a good phase professionally, after a lean patch last decade where he did not feature in any movie for four years. For his performance in Aashram, he also bagged an award as well. He was last seen in the series Class of ‘83 that was released in 2020. His releases this year include a reunion with frequent collaborator Abbas-Mustan in Penthouse, and with family in Apne 2. Apart from Apne 2, the actor has several projects in his kitty. He will star in the films Bachchan Pandey, Animal, and Love Hostel.

IMAGE: Instagram/iambobbydeol