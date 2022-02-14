Bobby Deol has teamed up with Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey for his forthcoming crime drama, Love Hostel. Bobby Deol was seen in a web series, Aashram, and a film titled Class of '83 that premiered on the OTT platform. While Vikrant Massey gave a heart winning performance in Haseen Dilruba, Sanya Malhotra did it in Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Bobby has opened up about the evolution of Indian cinema over the past few decades. He shared that things are changing with time and people are making creative and interesting content.

Bobby Deol speaks on evolution of Indian cinema

In an exclusive Bobby Deol interview with Republic Media Network, the Ajnabee star said, "Our industry has been evolving with every generation, every decade there is a change than the past decade. It is always evolve because the life around us is changing, people are changing, the thought process is changing. Now, creatively people making more interesting stuff, more realistic stuff. It is a great time for us right now."

Deol made his first screen appearance as a child in 1977's release Dharam Veer. He made his acting career debut as an adult with 1995's Barsaat. Since then, there was no looking back as he starred in numerous commercially successful films like Gupt, Soldier, Badal, Bichhoo, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Ajnabee, Humraaz, Kareeb, Dillagi, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, Players and many more. Most recently, he starred in Aashram and Class of '83.

The 53-year-old star also shared his thoughts on how OTT platforms. "OTT has given creative liberty more than cinema has. Because creatively you can create more different worlds and genres, work more on detailing of characters, the storyline. It has also given new oppportunities to new actors to be showcased. So, I feel OTT is a great thing happened to our industry."

More about Love Hostel

Helmed by National award-winning cinematographer Shankar Raman, the plot of the film traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairy-tale ending. The survival tale in the game of power, money and principles with mayhem and bloodshed. The film will premiere on Zee5 on February 25.

Image: Instagram/@iambobbydeol