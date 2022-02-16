Bollywood actor Bobby Deol got newfound fame with his performance as Baba Nirala in Prakash Jha's popular crime series, Aashram. The actor is indeed happy to portray a character that allowed him to do something out of his comfort zone. From being a lover boy in the majority of his films to essaying a preacher, Bobby has come a long way!

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Bobby has talked about the latest update on the new season of Aashram and the controversies around its first and second season.

Bobby Deol on 'Aashram' New Season updates and controversies around it

When asked about the controversies around the crime drama, Aashram, Bobby said that controversies are part and parcel of the film business. He said, "I just work as an actor. I have nothing much to say about the controversy. Because they are part and parcel of the movie business and there will always be controversies."

The Soldier star also shared Aashram season one had 'Chapter one and two'. Thus, the now which is coming out now is 'Season 2'. When asked about the release of the new season, the actor said, "The shooting of the series got delayed due to the pandemic and we started shooting by the end of the last year. It should be out by mid-2022. But, I have no idea as I have been told nothing about the release date yet."

More about Aashram

Helmed by Prakash Jha, the plot revolves around a godman who is a conman and also exploits women. Alongside Bobby, the series also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Rajeev Siddhartha, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, Parinitaa Seth, Jahangir Khan, Kanupriya Gupta, Preeti Sood and Navdeep Tomar in essential roles.

In October last year, there were some unpleasant scenes as Bajrang Dal activists allegedly went on a rampage and vandalised the sets during the shooting in Madhya Pradesh.

Bobby Deol in film 'Love Hostel'

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol will also be seen in the upcoming crime drama, Love Hostel. The film also features Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. Helmed by National award-winning cinematographer Shankar Raman, the plot of the film traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary.

