Bobby Deol Opens Up On Ranbir Kapoor Co-starrer 'Animal'; Says Filming To Conclude By 2023

Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna recently started filming for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, with glimpses of the duo making rounds on the internet. While the film faced several delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is likely to wrap up the shoot by early next year. In a conversation with Bollywood Life, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal co-star Bobby Deol spoke about how several projects faced postponement amid the pandemic, stating that he's hopeful that their film concludes by 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal co-star Bobby Deol reveals details about the film

The Love Hostel actor said, "It kept getting delayed because of all this pandemic and everything. Similarly, Ranbir's other project, which he was doing got delayed. So, this was signed after (Animal), and obviously, we have to follow the plan. But, now it's started and hopefully, should be done by beginning next year.”

Earlier in April, Ranbir and Rashmika were spotted shooting for the film in Manali, with glimpses of the leading duo surfacing on the internet. While Ranbir was clad in a cream coloured kurta and dhoti, Rashmika was seen in a cream saree with a red-coloured border.

Apart from the leading duo, the film will also see Anil Kapoor take on a pivotal role. It is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga of Bhadrakali Pictures and Kurad Khetani of Cine1 Studios. Earlier, the makers had signed the movie with Parineeti Chopra, however, she was later replaced by Rashmika. The film is scheduled to release on August 11, 2023.

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Rashmika expressed excitement about the project, stating it's a 'dream come true' for her. According to the actor, it's not just the story, but also the entire team that she had been willing to work with for a long time.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will also be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The upcoming fantasy adventure film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Ro, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, Divyendu Sharma, and Dhruv Sehgal among others in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Rashmika will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye.

