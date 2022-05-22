Bobby Deol Says He Felt Stuck When A Female Fan Held Him For Minutes; 'Couldn't Push Her'

Actor Bobby Deol is currently gearing up for the release of the next season of his web series, Aashram. The first and the second season of the crime-drama web series hit the right chord leaving people curious about the third season of Aashram. Season 3 of one of the highly-anticipated web series is all set to stream on MX Player on June 3, 2022.

Now, as per a recent update, Bobby Deol has opened up about his shy nature, therefore recalling an incident when a female fan held him for several minutes, stating that he was stuck and couldn't push her.

Bobby Deol recalls an incident when a female fan held him for minutes

During a chat with Pinkvilla, Bobby Deol said that he is a very shy person and in those days he was really shy because he was very young so he used to get embarrassed. The Class of 83 actor went on to say, "I used to feel nice that all my fans are reacting to me that way but it would be embarrassing. But it's not their fault because as a fan myself when I liked some actor or I liked some cricketer I would be so excited to meet that person. So I understand that excitement."

Recalling an incident, Deol mentioned that several years ago one of his female fans held him for nearly three minutes and wouldn't leave him. Bobby said that he wondered how to get out of the situation, but he didn't push her. He said,

"I remember once I went for some premiere in Pune and this one woman just caught me and wouldn't leave me. I was like how do I get out of here, phas gaya tha main (I was stuck). But I couldn't even push her, I didn't know what to do I was just she caught me for 2-3mins and I was stuck over there. Thes kind of things, I think, happens to all the actors when they start their careers."

Bobby Deol was last seen in Love Hostel (2022) alongside Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey. The actor will next be seen in Aashram, Season 3 which is all set to premiere on MX Player on June 3.

Image: Instagram/@iambobbydeol