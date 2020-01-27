Bobby Deol Poses With Son On Birthday: Netizens Gush Over Jr Deol's Looks, Want Debut Soon

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol made his debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas last year, and the next in line to carry forward the legacy could be Bobby Deol’s son Aryaman. The star kid has caught the attention of the fans and media with his appearances, and he did so again when he posed with his father on the actor’s birthday. Netizens were impressed with the youngster’s looks and called for his venture into Bollywood soon.

Bobby Deol shared a selfie with Aryaman, both dressed in hoodies, as the sea and the skyscrapers in New York gave a stunning background for the snap. The Barsaat star said there was no ‘better way’ than to celebrate his 51st birthday with the ‘warm wishes’ from friends and family. He also conveyed his gratitude to his well-wishers for the ‘unconditional love’ on the occasion.

Bobby’s post received numerous comments, including wishes from celebrities like his Barsaat co-star Twinkle Khanna and more. There was also a section, who felt there was ‘no way’ he could be 51.

However, his son too grabbed the spotlight. Some called Aryaman ‘dashing’ and ‘most handsome star kid’. Others wrote that he had to debut soon, and one even went on to call him ‘biggest superstar’ soon. From ‘twins’ to ‘Soldiers’, there were some more interesting comments for the father-son duo.

Here are the comments:

Bobby Deol had earlier stated that he feels that Aryaman will venture into the film industry some day. He had also cheered for his nephew Karan Deol to achieve success in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bobby featured in Housefull 4 last year. The movie was a success at the box office, earning over Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office.

