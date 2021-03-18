Bobby Deol Undergoes Tremendous Body Transformation, Workout Video Is 'truly Inspiring'

Actor Bobby Deol who recently stunned fans with his character as a self-proclaimed God in the last series Aashram has undergone a tremendous body transformation. The actor has been hitting the gym and working out rigorously for a pumped-up body. Manav Manglani shared a video of the actor working out hard in the gym with his trainer.

Bobby Deol undergoes body transformation

The video begins with the Class of '83 actor working out with the dumbles along with his gym trainer. The hard-core workout video seems to inspire his fans who were completely shocked to see the massive transformation of Bobby Deol. One of the users who was mesmerised by seeing him working out wrote, "Becoming a beast." Another user wrote, "Bobby Deol is the best." The video also showed the actor pushing his limits with each set he performs by lifting heavy weight. Even though the actor felt the pain, but his sheer dedication did not let him stop as he is seen continuously lifting heavy dumbles in the clip.

Going by the looks, it seems that the actor is prepping hard to fit into the shoes of his upcoming project. The actor some time back teased fans about his next project which is going to be a chilling thriller Penthouse on Netflix. The actor shared a picture with Arjun Rampal and gave a sneak peek into the storyline while writing, "What happens when 5 friends find an unknown dead body at their penthouse? Streaming soon on @netflix_in," (sic) he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bobby Deol is currently enjoying a good phase professionally, after a lean patch last decade where he did not feature in any movie for four years. For his performance in Aashram, he recently bagged an award as well. Among his other ventures include Class of ‘83 that released in 2020. His releases this year include a reunion with frequent collaborator Abbas-Mustan in Penthouse, and with family in Apne 2.