Bobby Deol Was An Indian Olympian? Netizens Present Proofs On Why It Is True

India in Tokyo Olympics is leaving an impressionable mark on the world with the Indian athletes vying and bringing home medals. With over 119 athletes sent to Japan, a new trend on the internet has left the netizens wondering if they are missing one athlete. A stan Twitter dedicated for actor Bobby Deol is all the rage on the internet by making memes template titled 'Lord Bobby'.

Bobby Deol Was an Indian Olympian?

The same question was posed in every netizens' mind after pictures of actor Bobby Deol playing sports went viral online. However, the trend started after a fan account of the actor named 'Bobbywood', famous for making Bobby Deol's memes, uploaded multiple snippets of the actor playing sports on-screen. From Boxing to running, the template included several Olympic events with the caption, '#Tokyo2020 #Olympics'.

More Bobby Deol's memes

This would not be the first time that Lord Bobby has graced the netizens' feed on social media. A few weeks back, the same fan account uploaded another viral meme after collaborating with British singer Adele's Hello song. In the mashup video, Adele and Bobby Deol from the 2001 movie Aashiq engaged in a hilarious exchange. The video instantly went viral on the internet leaving netizens gasping for air while laughing.

Ek haath wala pistol firing from Soldier ? pic.twitter.com/m7A97kzUE1 — Ansuman Rath 🇮🇳 (@_AnsumanRath) July 26, 2021

The saga did not stop there as the account kept on producing hilarious memes from Bobby Deol's throwback movies. In one post, the user shared a video of Deol dancing his heart out with the caption, "This video has helped me when i was at my lowest". In another post, the user shared an image of an intense-looking Deol with an image of James Bond and wrote, "Lord Bobby walked so Bond could run!".

Bobby Deol on the work front

Son of renowned Bollywood actor Dharmendra, Bobby Deol has an impressive track record of successful movies under his belt. His movies Hum To Mohabbat Karega, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Soldier and Tango Charlie are some of his biggest hits. He was last seen in Class of '83 on Netflix and is all set to reunite with his brother Sunny Deol and father for the sequel of Apne.

IMAGE- BOBBY DEOL'S INSTAGRAM

