'Bobby Deol was way ahead of his time', joke netizens as 2008 film still surprises them

Netizens love having fun by cheekily glorifying celebrities like Rajinikanth, Ravindra Jadeja and Bobby Deol over some of their quirks or social media trend. While Rajinikanth’s over-the-top and gravity-defying stunts was responsible and Jadeja’s ‘sir’ title was a result of trolls, Bobby Deol is being termed as a ‘Lord’ by a section, over some funny and some unintentionally funny scenes in his movies. After some of his cool tricks in Ajnabee, the latest was when a netizen spotted him using AirPods in a movie, much before it was invented.

‘Lord Bobby’ Deol uses AirPods in 2008

A fan club of Bobby Deol, that pokes fun at some of his scenes and videos has become a popular on Twitter. Calling him ‘Lord Bobby’, a netizen recently shared a still of Bobby Deol with a wireless earpiece from his 2008 movie Chamku and wrote that he was using AirPods.

Other Twitter users too joined in the fun by commenting on the post by using terms like 'AirBobs' and asking if he had time travelled to eight years in the future.

AirBobs. — Friday Boy (@GateFriday) March 9, 2021

He got a time machine ðŸ˜‚ — Amritesh Bharadwaj (@AmriteshBharad1) March 8, 2021

Some others too hopped on the bandwagon, posting Bobby's still, and quipping that he was 'way ahead of his time' and one quipped that his ‘adulthood was a lie.’

Bobby Deol was ahead of its time pic.twitter.com/AJHilGXe3E — Utsav Techie (@utsavtechie) March 9, 2021

Another example of the Apne star being ahead of his time was when he told his brother Sunny Deol in Dillagi that he didn't want to shake hands for fear of catching an infection, amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Lord Bobby following safety precautions before everyone pic.twitter.com/eaop1NMf32 — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) February 15, 2021

A few days ago, a still of Bobby Deol performing a ‘COVID-19 swag test’ of Aishwarya Rai, from a still of their movie Aur Pyaaar Ho Gaya had also similarly gone viral.

The ‘Everything is planned’ password scene in Ajnabee was another example while some of his dance moves and scenes in movies like Gupt and Dillagi, also becomes a discussion point for fun sometimes.

ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£Lord bobby deol https://t.co/CZJ9nvnecn — SIR. Lord | Climate Activist . (@loaded_engineer) March 9, 2021

Bobby Deol on the professional front

Bobby Deol is currently enjoying a good phase professionally, after a lean patch last decade where he did feature in any movie for four years. He recently bagged an award for the series Aashram, which apparently earned over a billion views on an Over-the-Top platform.

Among his other ventures include Class of ‘83 that released in 2020. His releases this year include a reunion with frequent collaborator Abbas-Mustan in Penthouse, and with family in Apne 2.