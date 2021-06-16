Bobby Deol Wishes Son Aryaman On Birthday; Fans Call Him 'little Tom Cruise'

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol treated his Insta fam to a set of pictures of his son Aryaman on the occasion of the latter's 20th birthday, which is on June 16, 2021. Interestingly, in the multiple-picture post, Bobby shared three pictures, in which Aryaman can be seen embracing his actor-father while placing a kiss on his forehead. Keeping the caption of the post short, Bobby wrote "Happy birthday my angel!", along with a red heart emoji. The actor also hashtagged "blessed".

Within a few hours, the multiple-picture post of the actor received an overwhelming response from his Insta fam as it managed to garner 60k+ double-taps, and is still counting. Meanwhile, the comments section was flooded with birthday wishes for Aryaman from Bobby's fans. A handful of Bobby's peers also showered blessings on his son; Chunky Panday, Darshan Kumaar, Twinkle Khanna and Saqib Saleem, are a few to name. Meanwhile, a section of fans felt that Aryaman's features are similar to Hollywood actor Tom Cruise as they called him by the latter's name.

Though the Gupt: The Hidden Truth actor is not an avid social media user, he keeps fans posted with his whereabouts. Apart from sharing the details of his upcoming projects, the actor also extends virtual wishes to his family members on their birthdays and other festive occasions. In his previous post, the actor celebrated 3 years of his 2018 film, Race 3. While sharing a BTS pic and video, he wrote, "This is where it all began again! / The journey has been incredible, especially 2020! / Cannot wait to show you all everything coming up next", in the caption.

In one of his previous posts, the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor celebrated 25 years of his marriage with his wife Tanya. The actor picked out throwback pics from their wedding album. Writing a wish for his wife, Deol asserted, "My heart,my soul. you mean the world to me. love you forever and ever".

On the professional front, the 52-year-old actor was last seen in the second part of the first season of MX Player's series Aashram. The actor received a positive response from the critics for his performance. He was also seen playing the lead in Netflix's original show Class of 83. The actor has not shared the details of any of his upcoming projects yet.

