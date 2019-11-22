Body Shaming: Actors Who Publicly Spoke Up Against Body Shaming

Body shaming has been an issue that has prevailed in society for a long time. Body shaming is also considered a form of bullying by most people. It makes the person feel inferior and distressed. A lot of people have faced harsh words about their weight or appearance. There has been no exception for Bollywood celebrities, either. There have been many instances where Bollywood artists were targeted for their weight. Here are five actors who spoke up about being body-shamed in the film industry.

Actors who spoke up against body shaming:

1. Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia recently posted about a body-shaming incident that she faced post-pregnancy. She put up a screenshot of an article which was written by a media outlet with the headline, “Neha Dhupia shocking weight gain post pregnancy at Femina Stylish West 2019”. In the caption, she spoke about how the body-shaming does not bother her. She also wrote about how the fat-shaming should stop for everyone and not just celebrities. She also spoke about working out to be fit and healthy for her daughter and not to fit into society. She also wrote how people need to be kinder to each other.

2. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg opposite superstar Salman Khan. She was targeted by the trolls for her weight. In an interview with an online portal, she spoke about how she would get defensive every time someone would mention her appearance. She also said she did not understand how people were so quick to jump into conclusions.

3. Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan has worked in a number of women-centric films like Kahaani, The Dirty Picture, and Mission Mangal. In an interview with a leading magazine, Vidya Balan spoke about her journey to self-acceptance. She spoke about how she felt pressurised to try out different diets and exercise routines. She also said that she had stopped monitoring herself as she felt very self-conscious. The actor also released a video on YouTube, in collaboration with Big FM, where she spoke about repercussions of body shaming.

4. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the 2007 film, Saawariya. She had been aggressively trolled for her appearance in the film. In a write-up that she had prepared for a leading media portal, she mentioned that she has started hated the way she looked as tabloids would point out her flaws. She also said that she would prepare herself before making a public appearance, by dolling herself up. She also spoke about how that affected her self-esteem. She thanked the film industry for the support that she received from them.

Read Neha Dhupia On Being Sidelined After Pregnancy: 'I Did Not Get Any Offers Post Childbirth'

Also read Neha Dhupia Shares Unseen Pictures Of Angad Bedi & Daughter Mehr At The Golden Temple

5. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has worked in a number of Bollywood and Hollywood films. On an American talk show, the actor had spoken about how she was targeted for looking different in her teenage days. She also spoke about getting pressurised to look a certain way.

Read Neha Dhupia's Daughter Mehr's First Picture Surfaces On The Internet, Courtesy Her Grandpa

Also read Taapsee Pannu Talks About Harshvardhan Kapoor On Neha Dhupia's Podcast

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.