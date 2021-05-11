'Bole Chudiyan' Director Shamas Siddiqui Resumes Work After Nasal Surgery, Feels Thankful

Director Shamas Nawab Siddiqui recently shared how he felt waking up in the hospital room with glowing reviews of Bole Chudiyan's music after undergoing a serious nasal surgery in Dubai. He was completely taken aback and was emotional. In a recent media statement, he also thanked the producers, as well as the entire cast and crew, for believing in his vision. He did not expect that the film would do so well and was overwhelmingly happy to see the reviews once he came out of the hospital and read what people were saying. The new director took to Twitter to express gratitude to everyone who was involved in the creation of the film and those who made it the success it had become.

Shamas Siddiqui thrilled with Bole Chudiyan movie review

In the series of tweets, Shamas expressed his gratitude and wrote, “Thrilled to be back to work after my successful #NasalSurgery. Thanks to you all for giving so much love to the songs of #BoleChudiyan. Thanks to d wonderful chemistry of @Nawazuddin_S & @tamannaahspeaks. Thanks, @ZeeMusicCompany & all the Musicians, Composers, Singers & Lyricists.” He also said, “Special Thanks to my producers @woodpeckermv #RajeshBhatia & @zaverikiran9 for believing in me and backing me. Also thanks to you @pandeyanup1 (Manager of @Nawazuddin_S ) for making things happen quickly.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aditya Shrivastava, Kabir Duhan Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber, and Priyamvada Kant play essential roles in Shamas' film Bole Chudiyan. Woodpecker Movies' Rajesh and Kiren Bhatia are the producers. Though Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the lead in his brother’s directorial debut, the two are allegedly having some problems over the movie.

As per Bollywood Life, the two brothers are not seeing eye to eye when it comes to the songs of the film. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui is aiming for a film that is as real as possible, Shamas Siddiqui is looking to create a film that is commercially viable. Shamas Siddiqui said that the audience was reacting well to the songs and as long as people were liking it he did not care about much else. When Shamas was asked about the alleged spat with his brother, he said that these were things that happened between an actor and a director and it was not that big a deal.

