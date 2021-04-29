'Bole Chudiyan' Song 'Rehguzar' Out Now! Nawazuddin-Tamannaah's Romance Wins Hearts

The upcoming film Bole Chudiyan's song Rehguzar was recently released on YouTube, a few hours ago. The upcoming romantic-comedy film will be directed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's younger brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. Bole Chudiyan cast will include actors like Anurag Kashyap, along with Rajpal Yadav, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Bole Chudiyan will be produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Bhatia and will be releasing on a digital platform. Its release date has not yet been decided by the makers of the film however, according to IMDb the film will consist of events inspired from the life of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Since its release 4 hours ago, the song has already amassed more than 800k views on Youtube.

'Bole Chudiyan' song 'Rehguzar'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia's newest music video from their upcoming movie Bole Chudiyan seems to be a new chartbuster. The video features Nawazuddin who's trying to charm Tamannaah throughout the video. The actor first throws a small chit at her when she's seemingly standing outside her college, which says "phone number?" and then hides. Believing the note to be from the boys standing outside the gate, she gets angry however, as Nawaz gets up she realises it was him and calms down a little bit, but walks away nonetheless.

The video then shows Nawaz who is completely smitten by Tamannaah throughout the video. The scene also moves on to the history between the two, where a young Nawaz could be seen teaching a young Tamannaah how to fly a kite, still smitten by her all the same. At the end of the video, however, Tamannaah can be seen getting on the backseat of Nawaz's bike after college instead of leaving in a cart with her friends as usual.

'Rehguzar' review

The song is definitely a cute love story between the two actors who compliment each other well. Nawazuddin proves once again that good acting is everything and that you can convince people of your role through any medium, even if it is a song, as long as you have talent. The song is a pretty interesting one with touches of classical beats to it. The lyrics of the song are meaningful and emotional as well and would make a good listen if one would want to dedicate it to someone they love.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui also received a lot of love in the comments section of the music video, with fans constantly singing praises for his acting in the song. Netizens also expressed excitement and anticipation for the upcoming film. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia's pair was also lauded by fans who were simply in awe of the video.

