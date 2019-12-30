Bollywood 2019 Releases That You Have Probably Never Heard Of; See The List Here

Every year, hundreds of movies release on the big screen. Many films make milestones and many films go unnoticed; it's just how the industry works. In the year 2019, movies like War broke records and film like Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai went unnoticed. Here is a list of films that released in 2019 which you missed seeing and have probably never heard of.

Bollywood movies of 2019 that you have never heard of

Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai?

This movie was inspired by a 1980 film of the same name which was made by Saeed Akhtar Mirza. In this film, we can see Manav Kaul, Nandita Das, and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles. The movie was produced, written, and directed by Soumitra Ranade. Although it is said to have a good storyline, the movie went largely unheard of.

Marrne Bhi Do Yaaron

Marrne Bhi Do Yaaron is a movie about a young man who fails at committing suicide. He stops after he meets a bystander who insists on helping the man return the money he owes. In this movie, we can see Kashmira Shah, Krishna Abhishek, Kishwar Merchant, Rajesh Puri and Rishaab Chauhaan in lead roles. The movie is directed by Kashmira Shah. This film, too, went largely unheard of amongst the masses and was not remembered for long after its release.

Keep Safe Distance

Keep Safe Distance is a thriller directed by Rama Mehra and produced by Vishnu Dhanraj Sharma and Mahesh Sharma under the Rama Dhanraj production banner. The movie is about a call girl who is stuck between a don and the police. The movie showcases her struggles.

