Bollywood Actor-filmmaker Duo Panic-dial; others Chart Escape Route Amid NCB's Drug Probe

A day after Republic Media Network informed that 6 top male Bollywood actors have called their lawyers, fearful of action being taken against them over NCB's massive crackdown on the drug nexus in Bollywood, sources have told that several stars are doing all they can to plan an escape route. Sources have informed that other talent management agencies have hit the panic button after KWAN came under NCB scanner.

'Two big names seeking help from ex-top cop'

Republic Media Network has learned that a top celebrity manager has dialled an ex-police commissioner of Mumbai and sought help in shielding two big names in Bollywood- an actor & a filmmaker. This agency represents an actor who was seen in the alleged drug party video of 2019. The agency is seeking help to save the actor from the central anti-drug agency, sources added.

Meanwhile, the NCB is interrogating talent manager Jaya Saha, who has emerged as a 'kingpin', sources confirmed to Republic, after sensational revelations have come to light regarding her activities and high-profile WhatsApp groups she operated that involved copious conversations about drugs. She may be arrested by the NCB.

The NCB probing the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus might summon actress Deepika Padukone if needed, while it again questioned actor Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha on Tuesday. The NCB might also summon actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

The central anti-drugs agency has already summoned Karishma Prakash and KWAN talent management agency's CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, but the former could not appear before the agency on Tuesday due to ill-health. During the NCB's investigation into the drugs angle in Rajput's death case, a wider drugs nexus in Bollywood surfaced.

2017 drug chat accessed: 'D', 'K' & Jaya Saha involved

Republic Media Network had earlier accessed the WhatsApp chats of an actor 'D' (who was later confirmed as being Deepika Padukone) and 'K' who were both part of the WhatsApp group with Jaya Saha and would apparently use it to coordinate drugs.

READ | NCB gets huge Shraddha Kapoor-CBD oil confession from Jaya Saha after Deepika-'Maal' chats

The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show 'D' asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' said that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". 'D' also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics. Following that, another set of conversations came to the fore where Jaya Saha is discussing providing drugs to another pair of actors, 'S' and 'N', of which 'S' has turned out to be Shraddha Kapoor, as per sources.

READ | Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: Filmmaker Madhu Mantena joins NCB probe

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

READ | Sushant's friend Yuvraj's stunning KWAN claim: "forced drugs, boycott for non-cooperation"

The NCB has so far arrested more than 12 people, including Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in connection with the probe into the drugs angle in the case of the actor's death. The special court on Tuesday extended Rhea's judicial custody till October 6.

READ | Sona Mohapatra calls out Taapsee's defense of Anurag Kashyap, supports Payal Ghosh's right

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.