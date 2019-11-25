Bollywood Actors Then And Now: Here's A List Of Actors Who Are Still Going Strong

There are many Bollywood stars who have crossed almost 30 to 35 years and are still going strong. People say age catches up with beauty, but some famous Bollywood celebrities of the ’90s prove that age is just a number. They have a huge fan following. Some of these Bollywood stars have aged with such grace, that no one can say how old they are. So, here is a compilation of some of the most iconic actors in mainstream Hindi films who are still going strong:

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has completed almost more than 40 years in this film industry. He started his career in 1969 and is still active in Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan’s most iconic movies are Sholay, Mard and many more. The actor's last movie was Badla and some of his upcoming movies are Chehre and Gulabo Sitabo.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of Bollywood, has completed more than 30 years in the movie industry and he is still very active in films. He got his first break from the movie Saugandh in 1991. Some of his most popular movies are Khiladi and Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Akshay Kumar’s last movie was Housefull 4 and there are numerous upcoming movies of the actor like Sooryavanshi, Laxmi Bomb and Good news.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most popular actors of all time. She is also a Kathak dancer. The Dhak Dhak Girl started her career in Abodh in 1984, but her Tezaab in 1988 was a romantic thriller, where she was cast opposite Anil Kapoor. From there she started garnering popularity. Her last movie was Kalank and the actor has not taken any upcoming project till now.

Tabu

One of the most revered actors of her generation, Tabu is always praised by her fans for her graceful acting and beauty. She started her career in 1996. Some of her most notable performances are Maachis in 1996, Virasat in 1997, Hu Tu Tu in 1999, Cheeni Kum in 2007, and many more. Tabu’s latest movies were De De Pyaar De and Bharat. Her upcoming movies are Jawaani Jaaneman and Ala Vaikunthapuramlo.

