Bollywood Actors Urge Fans To Greet Each Other With 'Namaste' As Coronavirus Spreads

The deadly Coronavirus was recently declared as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). The prevention of the deadly virus includes not shaking hands and maintaining personal hygiene, by washing your hands at regular intervals, as instructed by the global health body.

And with this, a new trend has taken over the internet where celebs are requesting everyone to go back to the traditional Indian way of greeting each other with a Namaste instead of shaking hands. To spread awareness about this among the common public, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and others are urging people to greet each other with a Namaste.

Actors who have joined the Namaste bandwagon in wake of Coronavirus

Salman Khan

Salman Khan was the first Bollywood celebrity to post a picture and write about greeting people in a traditional way with a namaste. He posted a picture while posing in a gym and in the caption, he wrote that to say protected, one must greet people with a namaste. The actor further added that after the deadly Coronavirus disappears, one can shake hands with people or even hug them, in order to greet.

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher always keeps his fans on social media updated about the current affairs. Similarly, regarding the Coronavirus issue, Bollywood actor insisted his fans not to shake hands with others in order to stay safe and not be infected by the deadly virus. He also told them that one must maintain personal hygiene and greeting people with a Namaste is also hygienic.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra recently posted a video on her Instagram account, with regards to Coronavirus. She shared a few clippings from her multiple public appearances in which she is seen greeting people with a Namaste. In the caption, the actor wrote about going back to the olden times in this time of change. She also urged her fans to stay safe.

