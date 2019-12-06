Bollywood Actors From Priyanka Chopra To Salman Khan Who Are Known For Humanitarian Work

Multiple Bollywood celebrities believe in philanthropy, some celebrities are vocal about it while some celebrities believe in keeping it to just themselves. Actors like Priyanka Chopra not just believe in philanthropy but are also actively participating in the welfare of the deprived. Hence, here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who are known for their humanitarian work:

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Shines In An Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At Marrakech Film Festival

1) Salman Khan

Salman Khan is considered as one of the most charitable celebrities of Bollywood. He started an NGO named Being Human’, which has, in contemporary times, grown into one of the most notable organizations in the country. Being Human is not only known for supporting needy children but also provides the kids with money, who have no sources to pay their medical bills.

Also Read | Salman Khan Pens A Dialogue For His Dabangg 3 Villian Kiccha Sudeep

2) Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who, apart from her career, is also passionate about standing up for the rights and welfare of the kids especially about their health and education. Chopra was also recently honoured with UNICEF's Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award and The Sky is Pink actor is also the Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF and also has a long-standing association with the ' Save the Girl' campaign of UNICEF.

Also Read | "I Hope I Made You Proud, Mom", Says Priyanka Chopra While Accepting UNICEF Award

3) Amitabh Bachchan

The Big B of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachan has worked as a goodwill brand ambassador of UNICEF’S Pulse Polio Drive in 2005 and donated a huge amount to the earthquake victims in Latur in 2004 and established ‘The Tsunami Welfare’. Apart from that, Bachchan also commenced an online bidding scheme named ‘Jeneration’, which allowed other celebrities to put their clothes on sale which will help the foundation generate money which would be given to various charities.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Reminisce ‘the Happiest Days’ From Sherwood College, Nainital

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.