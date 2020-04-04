Alia Bhatt To Disha Patani, Actors Spending Quality Time With Their Pets Amid Lockdown

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the governments around the globe are urging the people to practice self-isolation to contain the spread of the pandemic. In this difficult time, celebrities and popular personalities are encouraging their fans and followers to stay safe and stay home during the lockdown. Several Bollywood stars have also urged their fans to be in quarantine and are motivating them by sharing glimpses from their quarantine schedule. Check out the Bollywood actors who are spending time with their pets during the lockdown.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is a proud mother of a german cat. She recently posted a few pictures of pets on her Instagram. These series of posts also included Ranbir Kapoor's two dogs, an English Mastiff and a French one. Take a look at Alia Bhatt's Instagram.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma’s dog, ‘Dude’ seemingly means the world to her and being an active social media user, the actor keeps posting pictures with her dog. During the lockdown, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor is seen spending time with her husband Virat Kholi and her dog. She shared an Instagram post sharing a wise thought in the caption. Check out.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor recently celebrated the birthday of her dog, Shyloh. She shared various pictures of her dog looking at her as she captured him. In one of the pictures, Shraddha Kapoor’s pet was seen lying down on the floor and it was every bit adorable.

Ananya Panday

Recently, Ananya Panday shared a post in which she was seen with her 'quaranteam'. In the series of pictures, she was seen enjoying her home time with her cute dogs. Ananya Panday has two dogs, Astro and Fudge.

Disha Patani

During the lockdown, she is spending her time with her dog Bella. Disha's love for pets is evident from her Instagram handle wherein she keeps posting pictures of her pets comprising of two cats namely, Jasmine and Keety and two dogs called Bela and Goku. Check out Disha Patani's Instagram.

