Bollywood Actors Who Have Branched Out And Are Owners Of Sports Teams

Bollywood has had celebrities who have a strong love for a particular sport. Well after becoming a star, it is not common to see these identities buy a sports franchise or club. A lot of celebrities have been involved in the Indian Premier League, Indian Super League and Pro Kabadi Leaguepaved way for an amazing fusion of sports and entertainment. Read more about some celebrities who own sports teams.

Also Read | Female Bollywood Actors Who Stole The Show With Their Epic Roles In Historical Dramas

Bollywood actors who own sports teams

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla co-owns the franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders who have been always been a tough side to play against in the Indian Premier League. She had bought the franchise along with her popular friend, Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, she has been involved in the team right from its inception. They have also won the trophy twice and have had players like Gautam Gambhir in their squad.

Also Read | Bollywood Actors Who Are Successful Singers Too; Ayushmann Khurrana To Salman Khan

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan, who has acted 60 Bollywood movies and he owns Jaipur Pink Panthers who are prominent contenders in Pro-Kabaddi league. His team was victorious in 2014 Pro-Kabaddi League tournament which was the first-ever season of PKL. He is also the co-owner of ISL franchise Chennaiyan FC who also managed to win the 2015 ISL.

Also Read | Ananya Panday Gets Candid, Reveals Who Are Her Favourite Bollywood Actors

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has a part of the football team Mumbai City FC who are prominent contenders of the ISL (Indian Super League) Ranbir Kapoor has always loved football and he himself plays in celebrity football leagues. He is a great supporter of the team and never misses a match of his players and the latest news about the club is that now, Manchester City, EPL club owners have bought the majority stake of the club.

Also Read | Best Saree Designs Inspired By Bollywood Actors For A Mehndi Function

Preity Zinta

The whole country knows about the actor’s love for cricket as a sport. Preity Zinta owns the franchise of Kings XI Punjab that competes in the Indian Premier League. She is the co-owner of the team along with her ex-boyfriend Ness Wadia. The Kings XI squad has seen many great players like Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag and Glenn Maxwell.

Also Read | Bollywood Actors Who Prefer To Do Their Stunts By Themselves

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.