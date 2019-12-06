Bollywood Actors Who Successfully Branched Out Into Hospitality Businesses

It is not uncommon to see the Bollywood celebrities branch out to a new business like owning sports teams, hospitality business and or heading into business ventures of their choice. One of these choices is also hospitality, that attracts a number of celebrities and some of them have managed to open top-of-the-art restaurants throughout India. Read more to know about the side business of some Bollywood actors.

Also Read | Bollywood Actors Who Prefer To Do Their Stunts By Themselves

Bollywood actors in the hospitality and food business

Crepe Station Cafe

Address: Interface 11, Off Malad Link Road, Malad (W), Mumbai

This business venture was started by Dino Morea and his brother. The two brothers ay that they started this restaurant with an aim to serve European delicacies. The franchise currently has a number of growing chains across India. Their crepes are delicious and some of their mouth-watering bestsellers are waffles, pancakes and Eggs Benedict.

Also Read | Female Bollywood Actors Who Stole The Show With Their Epic Roles In Historical Dramas

H2O – The Liquid Lounge

Location: Hotel Royal Inn, Opposite Khar Telephone Exchange, Off Linking Road, Khar, Mumbai

This restaurant-pun is started by Suniel Shetty and it certainly belongs to the list of Mumbai’s cosiest and comfortable lounges. The restaurant is also affordable and still remains one of the hottest places where it is common to spot some Bollywood celebrities.

Also Read | Bollywood Actors Who Are Successful Singers Too; Ayushmann Khurrana To Salman Khan

Lap, The Lounge

Address: Hotel Samrat, Kautilya Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

This club belongs to one of the glitzy pubs that Delhi has. The club is owned by the Daddy star, Arjun Rampal and he started this club in 2009 Everything about this resto-bar is lavishing and extra-ordinary. The interiors and furniture have been designed by SRK’s wife Gauri Khan and Rohit Bal. The bar opens at 11 pm and the party goes on till morning. Definitely, one needs to splurge huge amount and it’s not one for the budget-conscious.

Also Read | Ananya Panday Gets Candid, Reveals Who Are Her Favourite Bollywood Actors

Butterfly Bakery

Address: Shop No. 4, Ground Floor, Building No. 31, Union Park, Bajaj Arcade Complex, Khar West, Mumbai

This bakery venture was started by Sarah Jane Dias located in Khar West, Mumbai. This place serves one of the most delicious and mouth-watering cupcakes. The bakery is also very popular amongst the people who reside in surrounding areas.

Also Read | Best Saree Designs Inspired By Bollywood Actors For A Mehndi Function

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.