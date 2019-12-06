Bollywood Actors Who Chose To Step Into The World Of Politics

Bollywood has had some celebrities who have taken the responsibility of stepping into the world of politics. Well after becoming stars, their opinions and thought become a statement for the public. Getting a star in a political party can only be an asset because of their popularity and amazing fan following. Actors like Sunny Deol, Rakhi Sawant and many more have been seen backing political parties.

Bollywood actors in politics

Prakash Raj

The national award-winning actor, Prakash Raj announced his entry into politics over a tweet in January this year. He decided to take part in the latest parliament elections as an independent candidate. Prakash has done prominent acting parts in the South Indian film industry, and Hindi-language film. His some popular films include Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Wanted, and Singham.

Sunny Deol

The actor is known for his patriotic movies like Border and Gadar, and recently he has joined the BJP and is fighting the polls from Gurdaspur in Punjab for the BJP. He is a current member of the parliament and he is popular for his roles in films like Damini, Border, Darr, and Arjun. He stepped into the world of politics and became a member of parliament in the year 2019.

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar is the actor who sizzled the silver screen in the 1990s. She joined Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and stated that she joined the party because her ideology was in tandem with the party’s. She said her main objective was to work to curb the growing sentiments of intolerance in the country. however, she resigned from the party in September 2019. She made her acting debut in the year 1981 with Kalyug and got wide recognition with Masoom which was released in the year 1983.

