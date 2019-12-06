From Amitabh Bachchan To Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood Actors Who Own Rolls Royce

The Rolls Royce is the epitome of automotive luxury. The car brand offers extreme luxury and royalty to its owners. There are a limited number of billionaires who own the car and drive them. Here is a list of Bollywood celebrities who drive the Rolls Royce.

Bollywood actors who own Rolls Royce

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Drives In Rolls Royce, Thanks This B-town Couple

Amitabh Bachchan

The Big B of Bollywood is one of the most prominent and legendary actors in Bollywood. He has a reputation for being one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood film industry. The actor was gifted a Rolls Royce Phantom Vll by director Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He is often spotted being driven in the iconic British car.

Also Read | Rolls Royce And Others Booked By ED In Money Laundering Case

Akshay Kumar

The Khiladi of Bollywood too owns a Phantom Vll and has been seen multiple time being driven around in the posh car. He too owns a similar car like Amitabh Bachchan, however, the car has been tailored to his personal preference. Kumar’s car is powered by a 460Bhp with a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Reminisce ‘the Happiest Days’ From Sherwood College, Nainital

Hrithik Roshan

On multiple occasions, Hrithik Roshan has been spotted being driven around in his blue Luxury Rolls Royce. Hrithik Roshan drives around a Rolls Royce Ghost, which he got on his 42nd birthday. The car costs an estimated seven crores and has been subjected to a number of modifications.

Also Read | Panipat Actor Sanjay Dutt Gets Emotional, Recalls Time In Jail On The Kapil Sharma Show

Priyanka Chopra

The iconic desi girl Priyanka Chopra has been a fan of the Rolls Royce Ghost for quite a while. She drives around in her 6.6-litre twin-turbo luxury car and has been spotted several times in it. The car costs an estimated 4.5 crores and has also been met with a number of modifications. She often arrives in award shows in her stunning ride.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most avid car lovers among the Bollywood stars. He bought his Rolls Royce Ghost in 2010. The car, however, wasn’t for him, but rather a gift for his wife Manayata Dutt. The couple has been spotted on several occasions driving around the luxury car.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.