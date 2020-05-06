Sonam Kapoor And Other Actors Who Featured In Sooraj Barjatya's Films

Sooraj Barjatya is one of the popular film directors and screenwriters in Bollywood. He has directed some iconic films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath - Saath Hain and many more. He has also worked with various actors throughout his career. He is the director who offered Salman Khan his first-ever lead role in a Bollywood film. The film turned out to be one of the best films in the history of Bollywood, which is Maine Pyar Kiya. Sooraj Barjatya also worked with some popular female actors in Bollywood like Sonam Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Bhagyashree and many more. Take a look at the list.

Female actors who acted in Sooraj Barjatya's films

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan were seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The film comes under the list of one of the most expensive Indian films with a budget of ₹180 crores. In this film, Salman Khan played a double role for the second time in his career after Judwaa.

Madhuri Dixit

The 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is another iconic movie directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The movie featured Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in the lead roles. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the 1990s. Madhuri Dixit played the role of Nisha and Salman Khan played the role of Prem in the film. Sooraj Barjatya won an award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the National Film Awards. Madhuri Dixit also won the Best Actress award at Filmfare Awards and Screen Awards.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun completes 24 years since it’s release. #24YearsOfHAHK pic.twitter.com/4iibtLm4lD — Filmfare (@filmfare) August 5, 2018

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon released on June 26, 2003. The film was a remake of the 1976 film Chitchor which was directed by Sooraj Barjatya grandfather, Tarachand Barjatya. Kareena Kapoor Khan played the role of Sanjana Satyaprakash in the film. The cast of the movie also included Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan.

"Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon" appreciation thread pic.twitter.com/hX3SWdl3m6 — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) December 3, 2017

