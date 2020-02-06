Bollywood Actress Shraddha Kapoor Spotted Out For Dinner With Family

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor was spotted with her family going out for dinner in Mumbai. On Thursday, the trailer of her soon-to-be-coming film Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff was released.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.