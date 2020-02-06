Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Bollywood Actress Shraddha Kapoor Spotted Out For Dinner With Family

Bollywood News

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor was spotted with her family going out for dinner in Mumbai. Thursday saw the trailer of her upcoming film Baaghi 3 release

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor was spotted with her family going out for dinner in Mumbai. On Thursday, the trailer of her soon-to-be-coming film Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff was released. 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM MODI SLAMS OPPOSITION ON NPR
EC ISSUES NOTICE TO YOGI ADITYANATH
SANJAY SINGH ON AAP-PFI LINKS
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020