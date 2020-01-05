5 Bollywood Anti-heroes Who Were Loved More Than The Protagonist

Bollywood villains are mean, bad, and scary and we always find something mystical about them. Our Hindi films are incomplete without devils, and these days antagonists actually play good. Some actors are completely known for the Protagonist and some for the antagonist. So let us have a look at the actors who come with the negative character.

Hrithik Roshan – Dhoom 2

When we talk about action movies in India, Dhoom is bound to make an appearance. The movie revolves around two police officers Jai and Ali played by Amitabh Bachchan and Uday Chopra respectively. The two have to catch "Mr.A", an international thief who has planned to steal a priceless artefact in Mumbai. Hrithik amazed his fans with his character in the film.

Ranveer Singh – Padmaavat

Ranveer Singh played the character of Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s new release Bollywood movie Padmaavat. He was also awarded the Dadashaheb Phalke award for his role. The film tells the story of a 14th Century Hindu queen Padmaavati and a Muslim ruler.

Shah Rukh Khan – Raees

Raees revolves around the rise and fall of a Gujarat-based bootlegger played by Shah Rukh Khan. The movie marked the debut of Mahira Khan in the Bollywood industry. The story is reportedly said to be inspired by the real-life gangster Abdul Latif.

Aamir Khan - Dhoom 3

Dhoom 3 was released in 2012 as an action thriller with Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra in the lead roles. The film is the third instalment in the Dhoom series. Dhoom 3 was one of the most expensive Bollywood movies ever made and was the first to be released in IMAX format.

Kajol- Gupt

Trimurti Films’ thriller Gupt (1997) arrived at a crucial moment for Kajol. Gupt was a love triangle of sorts which stars Bobby Deol, Kajol and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles. Gupt was a commercial success, with its storyline and soundtrack earning critical praise.

