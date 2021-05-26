Bollywood Art Project Creates Mural Of Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman And Helen In Mumbai

Bollywood Art Project often paints Mumbai walls with the colours of Bollywood. This time they chose Bandra's Chapel Road for a mural of veteran actors Asha Parekh, Helen, and Waheeda Rehman. Maintaining social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic and passing the cyclone Taukte, Bollywood Art Project completed the mural in 17 days. They shared several glimpses of the project via Instagram.

Bollywood Art Project on their new mural

In a chat with Indian Express, Ranjit Dahia, the artist from Bollywood Art Project, said they have earlier painted a mural of Sridevi and Madhubala. However, they were asked for a new painting after people's views against an advertisement featuring Lionel Messi. For a new painting, they thought of dedicating the painting to the actors of yesteryear, Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, and Helen. He further said the three of them are still friends and show what Bollywood stands for.

Further talking about the project, Ranjit Dahia said they took 17 days to complete the paintings. He further said how they had to maintain social distancing and faced cyclone Taukte during the project. However, Dahia felt the result of the project was fulfilling.

The inspiration behind the mural

On May 11, Bollywood Art Project declared their next assignment through an Instagram post. The team shared the viral picture of the three actors on a vacation. The caption read, "The mesmerising trio! Bollywood Art Project is enthused to present a tribute to these legendary actresses".

Bollywood Art Project shared a glimpse of Hele's portrait on the wall. They wrote, "A glimpse of the ethereal beauty #Helen". They also shared glimpses of Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman's portraits. The team made sure they were following all COVID-19 norms while working on the wall as they mentioned the same in every post they shared.

Bollywood Art Project's work

Bollywood Art Project has earlier painted several walls in Mumbai and various other cities. They also painted murals of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan after their demise. They have even painted murals of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Kishore Kumar and various other Bollywood stars and posters of their movies.

IMAGE: BOLLYWOOD ART PROJECT'S INSTAGRAM

