Bollywood Celebrates Raksha Bandhan; Kriti Sanon, Kajal Aggarwal Give Twist To Festival

Be it through scenes in movies or love-filled social media posts, Bollywood has numerous examples of the relationship between a brother and sister. A formal occasion to mark such a bond finds an important place through the Raksha Bandhan festival where a sister ties a 'rakhi' to her brother's hands as a symbol of her love and him promising to protect her. Many celebrities of the film industry marked Raksha Bandhan by celebrating it with their siblings or recalling their fond memories.

Bollywood stars mark Raksha Bandhan

Madhuri Dixit-Nene was seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan by performing the rituals with her brother. The actress was seen applying the tilak on his forehead, and performing a ritual with pooja thali, before sharing the smiles.

Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor also celebrated the occasion as the former posed with the pooja thali in her hand, and the latter's son Laksshya got rakhi tied to his wrist. Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie had his cousin tie the rakhi to him.

Kiara Advani dropped pictures with her '4 beautiful baby bros'. Jokingly calling them 'monkeys', she showered blessings on them and said, "I love you more than you can imagine".

Yami Gautam posted a snap from her wedding and the moment of her younger brother Ojas helping her take a leap towards her next step. She shared that she didn't realise him growing up so fast and added, 'Holding hands and being each other's strength and support forever & ever!'.

It was not just brothers and sisters, but also sisters and sisters who celebrated the festival. This was evident through actor-sister duos, Kriti-Nupur Sanon and Kajal-Nisha Aggarwal.

Kriti posted a video of them goofing around as kids and also as adults, with funny expressions and more. She wrote that her younger sister has been all, from her 'favorite toy, to baby sister to now being her 'bestest friend'. The actor shared that she was her 'person', her 'shield' and her 'sword' and that she couldn't describe her love.

Kajal shared heartwarming pictures with sister Nisha and called Nisha as the one who always had her back, and termed her the 'fiercest defender' and her 'little cub'. "May our Bandhan of love, protection and togetherness grow stronger till eternity", the actor wrote.

Actor-politicians like Sunny Deol, Hema Malini and Ravi Kishan too conveyed their greetings on the occasion.