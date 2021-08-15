Bollywood Celebrating I-Day To Mandira Bedi's Emotional Post | Bollywood Recap For Aug 15

Independence Day: Bollywood Stars Celebrate Spirit Of Patriotism With Heartfelt Wishes

On the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, several Bollywood stars took to their respective social media handles and offered their tribute to the martyred soldiers. Bollywood stars like Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Abhishek Bachchan, AR Rahman, and more shared their spirit of patriotism on the Internet while wishing their fans and celebrating the day with utmost zeal. Read here

Mandira Bedi Remembers Her Late Husband Raj Kaushal On His Birth Anniversary

Mandira Bedi remembered her late husband Raj Kaushal on his birth anniversary on August 15. The actor took to her Instagram and shared a photo with her late husband along with a heartfelt note. Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30, 2021, after suffering from a cardiac arrest, and the news was confirmed by actor Ronit Roy. Read here

Independence Day: Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Run For 28 Km To Mark Special Occasion

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are known for their fitness as they also promote fitness among their fans. Milind Soman has made his name in several hundreds of kilometres of run. On the occasion of Independence Day, the couple ran for 28 kilometres together. Milind Soman also began his 416 kilometres run from Mumbai to the Statue of Unity. Read here

Anil Kapoor Distributes Sweet At Rhea Kapoor And Karan Boolani's Wedding; Watch

Bollywood veteran actor Anil Kapoor's daughter, filmmaker, and stylist, Rhea Kapoor has tied the knot with her longtime beau Karan Boolani on Saturday, August 14. The star couple's wedding festivities was reportedly a star-studded affair. Anil Kapoor greeted the media and included them in their celebration by distributing sweet boxes to them. Recently, a video featuring Kapoor has been making rounds on the internet. Watch the video here.

PM Narendra Modi Praises Tiger Shroff-sung Vande Mataram, Calls It 'creative Effort'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle on Independence Day to praise Tiger Shroff for his version of the national song of India, Vande Mataram. The Bollywood actor released his rendition of the song on August 10 and tweeted about it later. The original version of the song was composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. Read here

IMAGE: KIARA ADVANI/ MANDIRA BEDI'S INSTAGRAM

