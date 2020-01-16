Bollywood Celebrities And Their Expensive Wedding Rings | See Pics

Diamonds are very special. They are not only a girl's best friend but also the big talking point at their weddings. Everyone is fond of a great solitaire but our Bollywood actors seem to love them even more. Here are the most expensive celebrity wedding rings. Read ahead to know more:

Expensive celebrity wedding rings

Natasha Stankovic

Indian cricketer, Hardik Pandya recently announced his engagement with the Serbian actor, Natasa Stankovic. The couple were seen spending their New Year's day in Dubai, where Hardik popped the question. The cricketer has uploaded a couple of photos in which he can be seen spending time with Natasa Stankovic and their close friends.

In a short clip that he has uploaded, Hardik and Natasa are dancing to a Bollywood romantic number sung by his friends. Hardik Pandya took to social media to post a photo of himself and Natasa Stankovic in which the actor can be seen wearing her engagement ring. Multiple media reports suggest that the price of the ring is worth a couple of crores.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra tied a knot with Nick Jonas on December 02, 2018. Back when the couple got engaged, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to announce that she’s engaged to Nick Jonas with a snap of them in a loving embrace and captioned it, “Taken... With all my heart and soul”. The actor also showed off her engagement ring in the stunning photo, and it is a beauty! Priyanka’s engagement ring features a square-cut diamond. Multiple media reports suggest that a ring of this size and quality would cost around Rs 2 crores.

Anushka Sharma

Famous Bollywood actor, Anushka Sharma, got married to cricketer Virat Kohli at a destination wedding in Florence, Italy on December 17, 2017. In an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Virat said that it took months for him to find the perfect diamond ring, and his search ended at an Austria-based designer. Anushka's wedding ring reflects surprising elements, every time you see it from different angles. Multiple media reports suggest that Anushka’s engagement ring costs nearly Rs. 1 crore.

