Celebrities Share 'beautiful Message Of Solidarity' Amid COVID-19 Crisis

In a bid to raise their voice of concerns towards the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed the lives of many, several Bollywood stars joined hands and delivered a strong and beautiful message of solidarity titled Waqt. Sophie Choudry shared a video on her Twitter handle where scores of celebrities were seen giving a message of being stronger and together in this hour of crisis.

A beautiful message from Bollywood celebrities

The two minutes 19 seconds video opens up with comedian and actor Sunil Grover talking about people’s negligence towards the time when they had to follow certain guidelines about the deadly disease. He said how this time is reminding people of the time when they had to abide by certain rules. Next in line was Sophie Choudry who said that the time might be upset with us but, it has not stopped. Instead, its asking more time from the people for things to get better.

Waqt❤️ So proud to be part of this beautiful message of solidarity. May this time help us emerge as kinder, stronger, better versions of ourselves. We are in this together. We are stronger together 🙏🏼 #waqt #BreakTheChain #inthistogether https://t.co/u10wwSzUmW pic.twitter.com/vFt292F12L — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) April 16, 2020

Followed by Sophie was VJ star Cyrus Sahukar who can be heard saying that the time is trying to teach us a lesson and it's going to take time for things to get better but this time too shall pass. Kubbra Sait who is also one of the stars in the video said that this is not the time to get upset and dishearten, but, to trust people. Hussain Kuwajerwala reminded people in the video that this time if that time comes back then people should show some respect and concern towards it. Also, the relations which might have taken a back seat with the passing time should be given some time so that they can be revived again.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic where the world has come to a standstill and people are spending time doing things that they always wanted to do, Mini Mathur who is also among the people in the video said that all those things which never got attention and time in life, its time that people should take out time for their passion and dreams now. Things that people felt hesitant in doing and saying should be said now. The stars, in the end, concluded the video by urging the people to abide by the rules and also keeping themselves healthy and fit. They also requested people to step up and take out time for whatever they wanted to before this time passes away.

