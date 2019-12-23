Bollywood Celebrities Spotted Playing Football In Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities -- including Ranbir Kapoor, Ishan Khattar and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Khan were spotted playing football in Mumbai.

Ranbir Kapoor, who is passionate about football has also formed an all-star team along with other like-minded Bollywood actors to play for charity. Last year, the all-star team headed to Singapore for a match and won the trophy.

