Bollywood Celebrities Who Have Pulled Off Anita Dongre's Outfits

Anita Dongre, the owner of an Indian Fashion house, House of Anita Dongre, is one of the most renowned celebrity designers in India. Her designs are available under four distinct brands, which are AND, Global Desi, Anita Dongre couture, and Anita Dongre Grassroot. From celebrities like Kriti Sanon to Anushka Sharma, the designer has dressed many celebrities in her career till now. Here is a list of few celebrities in Anita Dongre's couture.

Katrina Kaif

In the picture below, Katrina Kaif appears in a simple yet chic look in a red printed saree. She donned an Anita Dongre Harisha saree. The saree has a beautiful floral print with a border. The actor’s look is kept simple with statement earrings and minimal makeup. Her look looked completely adorable with ‘bindi’.

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran, as seen in the picture, is giving major wedding vibes with Anita Dongre’s Adhishri lehenga. She donned a blue floral printed lehenga with a deep back blouse. The actor draped the same colour and print dupatta with minimal makeup. Her look was completed with loose wavy hairs and statement earrings.

Karishma Kapoor

Karishma Kapoor is seen pulling off a beautiful Anita Dongre ensemble. She wore an Anita Dongre’s Akriti Set that is a long white floral embroidered kurta with the same colour and printed palazzos. The actor’s look was quite flamboyant with mascara lashed eyes and bold lip colour. Her look was completed with statement earrings and colourful juttis.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey in the below picture is giving major festive vibes in Anita Dongre’s Rathi set. The actor wore a red mirror work salwar suit. Her kurta has a beautiful back and her dupatta actually enhanced her look. Her look was completed with statement earrings from Anita Dongre’s jewelry and minimal makeup look.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon, in the picture below, looked flawless in Anita Dongre’s Mira set. She wore a red kalamkari salwar suit with Banarsi dupatta. Her look was flamboyant with kohl eyes, nude lips, and bindi. The actor's look was completed with bangles and a middle-parted sleek bun.

