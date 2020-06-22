Last Updated:

Bollywood Celebrity Houses Quiz: Take This Quiz To Find Out Your Ideal House Preference

Amid lockdown, Bollywood celebrity houses were a talk of the town. Take this Bollywood celebs houses quiz to find out which house would be perfect for you.

Bollywood celebrity houses

Bollywood celebrities often share pictures and videos giving a glimpse of their houses. Be it Sonam Kapoor's Delhi house with big lawn or Bhumi Pednekar's balcony with a view, amid lockdown celebrity houses became a major talk of the town. Check out this Bollywood celebrity houses quiz to find out which would be your perfect 'dream house'. 

Bollywood celebrity houses quiz

1.      What is your first preference for your dream house?

  • Flat
  • Bungalow
  • Villa
  • Anything would work

2.      Do you prefer a garden at your house?

  • Yes of course
  • No, not at all
  • Not big, but yeah a balcony or terrace garden would work
  • Maybe

3.      Are you looking forward to having a dedicated space for reading and storing books?

  • Yes, probably a bookshelf
  • No, not necessary
  • Maybe, a small library would work
  • I don’t have books to store

4.      Do you prefer minimal interior or are a fan of decorating the house with different house decors?

  • No, I like to keep it minimal
  • Yes, photo frames and paintings are first in the list
  • I don’t like house decors
  • Maybe, vintage pieces can totally work

5.      Do you want a swimming pool in your house?

  • No, not interested
  • Maybe, a building with swimming pool facility
  • I don’t care if it has or not, both would work
  • Yes, I would love that

6.      Are you interested in a house with a balcony?

  • No, I am looking forward to a ground floor house
  • Yes, a balcony with a view would be great
  • Maybe, a balcony would be a good addition
  • No, not interested

7.      Do you want a walk-in wardrobe in your house?

  • Yes, looking forward to it
  • No, not necessary
  • Maybe, it would be a good addition
  • No, it takes a lot of space

8.      Do you like big sofas and more seatings in your house?

  • Maybe, I don’t mind
  • No, just a normal-sized sofa would be fine
  • I would be fine with both having more seating or minimal furniture
  • Yes, it is a must-have thing in the house

9.      Do you prefer an in-house gym?

  • No, I would prefer a garden for working out
  • Yes, obviously
  • Maybe
  • No, not interested

10.   Do you want a big kitchen at your house?

  • Yes, I like it more spacious
  • No, a standard size would be fine
  • No, not interested in a big kitchen
  • Maybe, it would be a good addition

If your preferences for a 'dream house' matched with the first option then you can totally take inspiration from Sonam Kapoor's Delhi house. If the second option was your ideal preference every time, you can take inspiration from Bhumi Pednekar's Mumbai house. If you chose third or fourth option more, then do checkout Kareena Kapoor's Mumbai house and Pooja Bedi Goa's residence to take cues. 

