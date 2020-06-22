Bollywood Celebrity Houses Quiz: Take This Quiz To Find Out Your Ideal House Preference

Quick links:
Bollywood celebrities often share pictures and videos giving a glimpse of their houses. Be it Sonam Kapoor's Delhi house with big lawn or Bhumi Pednekar's balcony with a view, amid lockdown celebrity houses became a major talk of the town. Check out this Bollywood celebrity houses quiz to find out which would be your perfect 'dream house'.
1. What is your first preference for your dream house?
2. Do you prefer a garden at your house?
3. Are you looking forward to having a dedicated space for reading and storing books?
4. Do you prefer minimal interior or are a fan of decorating the house with different house decors?
Also Read| Explore Sonam Kapoor's Lavish Delhi Home As She Shares 'snapshots During Quarantine'
5. Do you want a swimming pool in your house?
6. Are you interested in a house with a balcony?
Also Read| An Inside Tour Of Bhumi Pednekar’s Beautiful Home In Mumbai; See Pics
7. Do you want a walk-in wardrobe in your house?
8. Do you like big sofas and more seatings in your house?
Also Read| Kareena Kapoor Khan: A Tour Of The Actor's Gorgeous House Where Saif & Taimur Also Live
9. Do you prefer an in-house gym?
10. Do you want a big kitchen at your house?
If your preferences for a 'dream house' matched with the first option then you can totally take inspiration from Sonam Kapoor's Delhi house. If the second option was your ideal preference every time, you can take inspiration from Bhumi Pednekar's Mumbai house. If you chose third or fourth option more, then do checkout Kareena Kapoor's Mumbai house and Pooja Bedi Goa's residence to take cues.
Also Read| Pooja Bedi's Goa House Is The Right Combination Of Homely And Vintage Energy
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.