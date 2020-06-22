Bollywood Celebrity Houses Quiz: Take This Quiz To Find Out Your Ideal House Preference

Bollywood celebrities often share pictures and videos giving a glimpse of their houses. Be it Sonam Kapoor's Delhi house with big lawn or Bhumi Pednekar's balcony with a view, amid lockdown celebrity houses became a major talk of the town. Check out this Bollywood celebrity houses quiz to find out which would be your perfect 'dream house'.

Bollywood celebrity houses quiz

1. What is your first preference for your dream house?

Flat

Bungalow

Villa

Anything would work

2. Do you prefer a garden at your house?

Yes of course

No, not at all

Not big, but yeah a balcony or terrace garden would work

Maybe

3. Are you looking forward to having a dedicated space for reading and storing books?

Yes, probably a bookshelf

No, not necessary

Maybe, a small library would work

I don’t have books to store

4. Do you prefer minimal interior or are a fan of decorating the house with different house decors?

No, I like to keep it minimal

Yes, photo frames and paintings are first in the list

I don’t like house decors

Maybe, vintage pieces can totally work

5. Do you want a swimming pool in your house?

No, not interested

Maybe, a building with swimming pool facility

I don’t care if it has or not, both would work

Yes, I would love that

6. Are you interested in a house with a balcony?

No, I am looking forward to a ground floor house

Yes, a balcony with a view would be great

Maybe, a balcony would be a good addition

No, not interested

7. Do you want a walk-in wardrobe in your house?

Yes, looking forward to it

No, not necessary

Maybe, it would be a good addition

No, it takes a lot of space

8. Do you like big sofas and more seatings in your house?

Maybe, I don’t mind

No, just a normal-sized sofa would be fine

I would be fine with both having more seating or minimal furniture

Yes, it is a must-have thing in the house

9. Do you prefer an in-house gym?

No, I would prefer a garden for working out

Yes, obviously

Maybe

No, not interested

10. Do you want a big kitchen at your house?

Yes, I like it more spacious

No, a standard size would be fine

No, not interested in a big kitchen

Maybe, it would be a good addition

If your preferences for a 'dream house' matched with the first option then you can totally take inspiration from Sonam Kapoor's Delhi house. If the second option was your ideal preference every time, you can take inspiration from Bhumi Pednekar's Mumbai house. If you chose third or fourth option more, then do checkout Kareena Kapoor's Mumbai house and Pooja Bedi Goa's residence to take cues.

