These Bollywood Celebrity Lookalikes Are Spitting Image Of Your Favorite Actors; See Pics

Growing up, most of us might have heard stories about how each person has about 6 lookalikes. While some of us don’t believe it, the others are left in splits when they find their look alike. For stars, it is actually easier to find a doppelganger or lets just say their lookalikes find them. Here are our top Bollywood actors and their doppelgangers, who created a frenzy on the internet.

Bollywood actors and their Doppelganger

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the few Bollywood actors who has met her doppelganger. Jacqueline Fernandez looks like Amanda Cerny, an American model and YouTuber. Amanda visited India a few years back and had a blast enjoying her time with her lookalike Jacqueline Fernandez.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma too has a doppelganger who lives in the West. Julia Micheals is an American singer who tweeted to Anushka Sharma and told her that they were twins. Not only Anushka Sharma but also their fans were left in splits after their pictures went viral.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's dialogues from her film Gully Boy had become pretty famous. A girl named Sanaya had dressed up like the latter and posted a video, mimicking her dialogue from the film. Minutes after the video was published, it left Alia Bhatt's fans in splits because the girl looked exactly like the actor.

Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also has a doppelganger, who’s a spitting image of the latter. Hammad Shoaib who lives in Faisalabad was spotted by one of Ranveer Singh’s fans. Hammad Shoaib is a Tv actor.

Tiger Shroff

Another man named David Saharis is known for his uncanny resemblance to Tiger Shroff. Moreover, the latter is a fan of Tiger Shroff and also has copied everything about him, right from his hairstyle to building a physique like him.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Just a few days back, one of Sushant Singh Rajput's fans found out his doppelganger. A man named Sachin Tiwari looks exactly like the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. As soon as the internet world discovered him, fans went gaga over it. Tiwari is now reportedly doing a biopic on the late actor next.

Disha Patani

Our very own Bollywood diva Disha Patani also has a doppelganger named Penelope Cruz. While Disha Patani is an upcoming Bollywood star, Penelope Cruz is a well-known Spanish actor.

Ranbir Kapoor

OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double pic.twitter.com/iqF7uNyyIi — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 16, 2015

Junaid Shah from Kashmir looked like a one of our renowned actor of Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor. The latter recently died at the age of 28. A few years back, Rishi Kapoor had posted an image of his son’s doppelganger, which went viral within minutes.

Esha Gupta

Another Bollywood celebrity who has her own doppelganger is Esha Gupta. Her lookalike's name is Viktoria Odintcova. The social media sensation is a Russian model and shares an uncanny resemblance with the Bollywood star.

Emraan Hashmi

A few years back, Emraan Hashmi posted a picture of his doppelganger and asked his fans about the man's identity. Some of Emraan Hashmi's fans later found out that the man's name was Mazdak Jan, who hails from Pakistan.

