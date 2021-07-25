Bollywood Celebs Congratulate Priya Malik For Gold Medal At World Cadet Championship

Athlete Priya Malik achieved a major triumph as she won a Gold Medal at World Cadet Championship in Hungary. As Malik clinched the Gold, several Bollywood celebrities poured in congratulatory wishes for the athlete. The news comes just a day after Mirabai Chanu won silver yesterday at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Celebs Congratulate Priya Malik

Priya Malik won the women's 73 kg weight category gold medal by finishing her opponent wrestler Kseniya Patapovich of Belarus with a 5-0 in the final. Priya Malik's 'golden' triumph comes a day after the champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had clinched silver in the Women's 49kg category in Tokyo Olympics.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story and congratulated the athlete on her win and wrote "another proud moment…! Congratulations #PriyaMalik on winning a Gold medal at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships.''

Another champion making us all proud 🇮🇳

Heartiest congratulations to #PriyaMalik on winning the Gold medal in the World Cadet Wrestling Championship! pic.twitter.com/QV0G1yCYgc — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 25, 2021

Actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter and wrote, "Another champion making us all proud. Heartiest congratulations to #PriyaMalik on winning the Gold medal in the World Cadet Wrestling Championship!."

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram story and shared a photo of Malik and wrote 'Congrats'as she shared the photo.

Congratulations #PriyaMalik! For giving us this golden win at the #WorldCadetWrestling Championship 2021 in Budapest 🙌🏻🇮🇳 #Respect✨ pic.twitter.com/TEwnlcecb3 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) July 25, 2021

Film producer and director Ekta Kapoor took to her Twitter handle and wrote "Congratulations #PriyaMalik! For giving us this golden win at the #WorldCadetWrestling Championship 2021 in Budapest #Respect."

Another day, another win.

Congratulations, #Priya_Malik. We are proud of you.💪❤🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9gaPvE60v3 — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) July 25, 2021

Actor Sunny Deol also took to his Twitter account and congratulated Malik on her win, he wrote, "Another day, another win. Congratulations, #Priya_Malik. We are proud of you."

A proud moment for India! Congratulations #PriyaMalik on the 🥇!! pic.twitter.com/w13TwjOSy9 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 25, 2021

Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter wrote "A proud moment for India! Congratulations #PriyaMalik on the Gold."

More about Priya Malik

Priya Malik hails from Jind in Haryana and her father Jayabhagwan Nidani is an Indian army veteran. Priya Malik has won the gold medal in the 2019 edition of Khelo India in Pune and then went on to clinch gold in the very same year at the 17th School Games that were held in Delhi. Malik has also become the first athlete to win a gold medal for India in World Wrestling Championship. Interestingly, several people mistook Malik's win as a win in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Image: Priya Malik's Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.