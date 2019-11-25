Bollywood Celebs Donning The Essential Athleisure Looks | Check Out The Photos

Celebs are now comfortable being spotted by the paparazzi in casual, athletic and sportswear on their way out of the gym or the airport. Some gym and athleisure looks mentioned below are simple yet trendy. We take a look at some of the athleisure outfit inspiration from Bollywood celebrities.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone donned this casual yellow zipper tracksuit and white t-back. She looked effortlessly stylish in the athleisure look. She completed the look with a ponytail and a pair of white sneakers.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon works out in the gym with the printed co-ord fitness wear is major athleisure goals. She looked at ease in the look even though the exercise she was doing looked tough. Kriti Sanon paired the outfit with a similar pair of socks.

Jahnvi Kapoor

Jahnvi Kapoor often gets spotted by the paparazzi while going to or coming from, her pilates class in Mumbai. She has donned the athleisure look many times. One of her best looks was this t-back bra top and black yoga pants. She looked comfortable and confident in the outfit.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked uber cool in her matching tracksuit. She donned the look by pairing it with glasses and bulky sneakers. Her airport look is definitely athleisure style goals.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora definitely has multiple gym or pilates looks. Out of all, this cutout, sheer yoga pants, and the criss-cross back look is our favourite. Malaika completed the look with a hair bun, sunglasses, and slip-ons.

