Bollywood Celebs Have Mixed Reactions On Maharashtra Govt's Restrictions, Weekend Lockdown

Celebrities of the film industry had mixed reactions to Maharashtra government’s announcement of stricter rules to curb COVID-19 amid the tremendous 'second wave.' While some urged their followers to support the government, others highlighted the loss of jobs due to the restrictions, which included a weekend lockdown as cases crossed the 50,000 mark for the first time.

Celebs on Maharashtra restrictions

Kubbra Sait, Atul Kasbekar, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Vikaas Kalantari, were among those who reacted to the guidelines announced on Sunday.

Kubbra urged netizens to not 'fret', but support the government. Highlighting the criticism towards the night curfew, the actor urged everyone to be ‘shaant.’

Nayee Padoson actor Vikaas Kalantari termed it as ‘complete mayhem’ and that there was a possibility of many losing their jobs. Photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar asked why the private sector could be not allowed to work with restrictions and that it was not correct 'shut everything down like this'.

Why can’t private offices also be made to function at limited capacity and under same restrictions/ health requirements as manufacturing units pls?



Encourage WFH but not make it mandatory

— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) April 4, 2021

Shops, restaurants & pvt offices shut means more ppl loose their job. There is no other way for an employer to function. Its almost like dont work. Yes the cases are increasing but shouldnt we think about livelihoods. Its going to be complete mayhem. A request to please allow offices to function — Vikaas Kalantri (@VikasKalantri) April 4, 2021

Tannishtha Chatterjee mistakenly assumed that the restrictions applied to gardens and urged the government to lift this for people to have some 'fresh air.' The actor then realised that parks were open during the day time on weekdays.

Maharashtra government issues restrictions

Section 144 to be imposed in the state during daytime between 7 AM and 8 PM

Night curfew between 8 PM and 7 AM

Essential services including Hospitals, diagnostic centers, Clinics, Medical insurance offices, Pharmacies,

Pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services, Groceries, Vegetables Shops, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, food shops, Trains, Taxis, Autos and public buses, offices of Diplomats of various countries, alll Public Services by local authorities, Transport of Goods, agriculture related services, e-Commerce, accredited media are exempt from movement restrictions

Gardens, Chowpatys and seashores would be closed down completely between 8 PM and 7 AM

Only ssential services shops like grocery, pharmaceutical shops, vegetable shops would be open. Shop owners and workers in essential commodities and emergency shops need to ensure their vaccination as per GOI criteria

Other shops, malls, market places would be closed down till April 30th 2021

All kind of transport would remain functional. In auto-rickshaws one driver and two passengers are allowed and in taxis, 50 per cent capacity

Bus drivers, conductors and other staff needs to complete their vaccination as per GOI criteria and need to carry Corona negative certification with them

Private offices must implement work from home except for offices like Banks, Stock Market, Insurance, Medical shops, Mediclaim related offices, telecom offices as well as local disaster management offices, power utilities, water supply offices would function uninterrupted.

Government offices to work with 50 percent staff

Entertainment places like cine-plex, theatres, Amusement Parks/ Arcades/ Video Game Parlours, water parks, gyms, auditoriums, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes to be closed. All saloons, beauty parlours and Spa would remain closed and the staff at these places need to get vaccinated as per GOI criteria

All religious places shut for devotees except its staff

Restaurants and Bars to be totally closed down with take away service open between 7 AM and 8 PM

Street hawkers will be allowed to do their business between 7 AM and 8 PM

E-commerce service to remain open but company must ensure vaccination of staff giving home delivery as per GOI criteria

Newspapers printing and distribution to remain uninterrupted but hawkers and newspaper vendors need to get vaccinated as per GOI criteria

Industries and manufacturing sector will function uninterrupted

Film shooting can continue but shooting which includes crowd shots should not be taken and staff must carry COVID-ve certificate

Construction workers are required to stay at construction sites, but any worker if infected with Covid-19 can’t be removed from the job. The contractor must give them sick-leave and full day wages

Schools, colleges would remain closed with an exception of examinations of 10th and 12th. Private coaching classes would remain closed down. All staff are advised to get vaccinated as per GOI criteria

If more than five patients are found, the building or society would be declared a containment zone.

All social/political/religious gatherings are banned, weddings capped at 50 people and funerals at 20 people

