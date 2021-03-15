Bollywood Celebs Land Caustic Digs At India Vs England Match Over Crowd Protocols

Quick links:
Matters swung in favour of India in the second T20I against England on Sunday as the hosts emerged victorious. However, there was no change in the audience behaviour as far as COVID-19 norms were concerned. The spectators in Ahmedabad were once again seen without masks after being called out during the first match, and it even invited the displeasure of celebrities of the film industry.
Some of the celebrities linked to Bollywood took sarcastic digs at the crowd present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Veteran actor Satish Shah, producer Atul Kasbekar, actor-RJ Salil Acharya and actor-politician Luv Sinha were among who tweeted on it. They sarcastically asked if Ahmedabad had 'beaten COVID already.'
Right from questioning the Gujarat government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the stars went on to call it a ‘PR debacle’ and that a ‘COVID-19 nightmare was about to explode.’
#20/20 is A’bad Covid free already. Don’t see people wearing masks in the stadiumMarch 14, 2021
Nice to see that Ahmedabad has beaten Covid— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) March 14, 2021
Well done all ðŸ‘ðŸ½ðŸ‘ðŸ½
Just realised this given that there’s a packed stadium audience watching #INDvENG T20
And hardly anyone has masks on
Now for the rest of the country to follow whatever it is they did to beat this dreaded virus
ðŸ˜Š
#IndvsEng I respect the fans of the sport, but I’m surprised by the number of people attending the match. Does the Gujarat Government or the BCCI care about the safety of the fans? Social distancing doesn’t matter, masks don’t matter and Covid-19 doesn’t exist anymore apparently.— Luv S Sinha (@LuvSinha) March 14, 2021
#20/20 is A’bad Covid free already. Don’t see people wearing masks in the stadium— satish shah (@sats45) March 14, 2021
Meanwhile, India bounced back in style in the second T20 after being beaten convincingly in the first match. All the Indian bowlers chipped in with decent figures to restrict England to 164/6 in their 20 overs.
The batsman lived up to the task without any hiccup as they chased down the target in just 17.5 overs. For India, debutant Ishan Kishan won the player of the match as he scored a knock of 56 in just 32 runs. After a partnership of 94 with the youngster, captain Virat Kohli then took it forward with an unbeaten innings of 73 in 49 balls. Rishabh Pant too played a quickfire knock of 26 in just 13 deliveries. With scores tied 1-1, the two teams go into the third T20I on Tuesday.
