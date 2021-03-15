Last Updated:

Bollywood Celebs Land Caustic Digs At India Vs England Match Over Crowd Protocols

Bollywood stars took sarcastic digs at India vs England match over crowd behaviour after netizens had called the spectators out in the first match.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Bollywood stars take sarcastic digs at India vs England match over crowd behaviour

Matters swung in favour of India in the second T20I against England on Sunday as the hosts emerged victorious. However, there was no change in the audience behaviour as far as COVID-19 norms were concerned. The spectators in Ahmedabad were once again seen without masks after being called out during the first match, and it even invited the displeasure of celebrities of the film industry.

READ | India Vs England T20I: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav handed debut caps

Bollywood stars unhappy with India-England crowd

Some of the celebrities linked to Bollywood took sarcastic digs at the crowd present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Veteran actor Satish Shah, producer Atul Kasbekar, actor-RJ Salil Acharya and actor-politician Luv Sinha were among who tweeted on it. They sarcastically asked if Ahmedabad had 'beaten COVID already.' 

READ | Vaughan 'takes credit' as India beat England in second T20; reveals his 'advice for BCCI'

Right from questioning the Gujarat government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the stars went on to call it a ‘PR debacle’ and that a ‘COVID-19 nightmare was about to explode.’ 

READ | India vs England: Virat Kohli and co.'s road to WTC 2021 Final cleared by Javagal Srinath

Here are the reactions

India beat England

Meanwhile, India bounced back in style in the second T20 after being beaten convincingly in the first match. All the Indian bowlers chipped in with decent figures to restrict  England to 164/6 in their 20 overs.

The batsman lived up to the task without any hiccup as they chased down the target in just 17.5 overs. For India, debutant Ishan Kishan won the player of the match as he scored a knock of 56 in just 32 runs. After a partnership of  94 with the youngster, captain Virat Kohli then took it forward with an unbeaten innings of 73 in 49 balls. Rishabh Pant too played a quickfire knock of 26 in just 13 deliveries. With scores tied 1-1, the two teams go into the third T20I on Tuesday.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT