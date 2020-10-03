Anushka Sharma's Story To Big B's Fun Caption, Here Are Celebs' This Week's Top Posts

During this past week, several celebrities took social media by storm. Some celebs made big announcements while some expressed their gratitude for where they are now. Stars took to their Instagram to revel these details of their lives.

Here is a recap of the latest Bollywood photos on Instagram that made the headlines this week.

1. Anushka Sharma expresses gratitude

Anuska Sharma’s Instagram gives a glimpse of the actor’s life. Anushka Sharma posted a picture of herself, expressing gratitude on World Gratitude Day. She dedicated the post to all those who showed her ‘kindness and made her believe in goodness in this world’. With the pregnancy glow brightening the actor’s face, Anushka looked lovely in a black swimsuit. Anuska Sharma’s Instagram is full of pictures and videos from the actor’s personal and professional life.

Also read | Anushka Sharma Pens Hard-hitting Note On 'privilege' Of A Male Child, Calls It 'myopic'

2. Kriti Sanon pens a poem

Kriti Sanon’s Instagram feed keeps her fans regularly updated. Recently, Kriti Sanon has been writing many short poems and sharing them on her social media. These poems written by Kriti Sanon, reflect her mood and opinions. Kriti Sanon’s Instagram regularly features her sister Nupur Sanon and her dogs. Kriti Sanon is also an avid reader and shares pictures of the books she reads from time to time.

Also read | Kriti Sanon Furious With Increase In Rape Cases, Asks 'When Will This End?'

3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ memoir

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made a huge announcement via her Instagram. She has penned a memoir titled Unfinished. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ recent Instagram posts are a collage of pictures and videos that spell out Unfinished. The book has become the best selling book in the United States in less than 12 hours of being made available for pre-orders. Priyanka took to Twitter to make this announcement.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Unveils 'Unfinished - A Memoir', Muses 'deeper Meanings' In Inspiring Note

Thank you all for taking us to number 1 in the US in less than 12 hours! I hope you all love the book. ❤️ https://t.co/HHckbxxRSv — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 3, 2020

4. Varun Dhawan’s COVID-19 test

Varun Dhawan got himself tested for COVID-19 last week. The test was taken as a precautionary step as he gears up to resume shoot for an upcoming project that has not been revealed yet. The actor shared a picture and a video of him getting tested at home. He is seen standing next to the medical personnel for the photo.

Also read | 'Judwaa 2’: Varun Dhawan & Taapsee Pannu Get Nostalgic As The Film Clocks 3 Years

5. Amitabh Bachchan’s masked photo

Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo of him wearing a ‘Pangolin’ mask. The senior actor was on this way to start his 15-hour shoot of the reality game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Senior Bachchan had captioned the photo with a fun rhyme. Kaun Banega Crorepati was aired on September 28, 2020. Amitabh Bachchan often posts fun pictures with funky captions that are widely liked by his followers on Instagram.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares An Emotional Childhood Memory On 'KBC Season 12'

Image courtesy- Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.