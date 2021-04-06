Bollywood Celebs Seek Widening Of Eligibility Criteria For COVID Vaccination Program

The call to extend the age groups for vaccination has been gaining ground with the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases. Numerous stars of the film industry have been expressing their take on this, and it continued amid Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They hoped that the decision in this regard is made at the earliest.

Bollywood celebs on need to widen vaccine eligibility age group

Reacting to Uddhav Thackeray’s letter to PM Modi on allowing all citizens above age 25 be vaccinated, actors like Bipasha Basu and Rachel White hoped that it happens ‘sooner than soon’ and called it as an 'SOS.'

Meanwhile, other celebrities too backed the idea to widen the net of those eligible for vaccines. Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi stated that the students and young office goers were also 'equally vulnerable' against COVID-19 as much as senior citizens, while making a 'vaccine for all' pitch. He urged that state governments should take charge of the process, highlighting that a state like Maharashtra had a substantial population of working and student population, leading to a challenging situation due to the intracity travel. She also sent 25 domestic workers for vaccination and shared how easy the process was.

I have sent over 25 domestic workers to be #vaccinated at local walk in centres last 3 days. No rush no fuss all smooth. Our centres r operating at less than half capacity practically empty- we can triple load. Remove age restrictions. Allow #vaccination for all!! #COVID19 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) April 5, 2021

Its time to let state govts determine vaccine protocol. #Maharashta has countrys largest mobile working/student population. Ppl travel intercity to work & study. These age & comorbidity restricrions make no sense. #vaccination for ALL! — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) April 5, 2021

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and entrepreneur-columnist Suhel Seth sought that the age limit be put to 20. The former believed that it was the youngsters bringing the virus home for the senior citizens, and the latter was confident that it would show desired results.

Everyone aged 20 and above should be allowed to get vaccinated. A lot of them are also out in the field working and come back home to #SeniorCitizens.@drharshvardhan #IndiaFightsCorona #COVIDSecondWave — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 5, 2021

Start vaccinating people over 20 and see how you can control the spread of Corona. #JustSaying — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) April 5, 2021

The third phase of the vaccination had owned on April 1, that allowed all persons aged above 45 to get vaccinated. Previously, it was only those above 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities who had been allowed.

India recorded the highest vaccination coverage in the span of 24 hours on April 5 with more than 43 lakh doses administered. Meanwhile, India recorded 96,982 cases on Tuesday in the span of 24 hours, after crossing the 1-lakh daily case mark for the first time, the day before.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.