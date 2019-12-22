Bollywood Celebs That You Did Not Know Were Related To Each Other

There are so many relations between Bollywood celebrities that you might not be aware of. Wherever one goes, they might find some of the most renowned personalities connected with others through blood relations or marriage. From Emraan Hashmi and Alia Bhatt to Shabana Azmi and Tabu, various talented artists are a part of a common family clan. Without any further ado, scroll down to check out some rarely known relationships between Bollywood actors.

1. Tabu and Shabana Azmi

According to reports, Tabu is related to the legendary actor Shabana Azmi. The Masoom actor’s brother Jamal Hashmi is the father of actor Tabu and Farah Naaz. This makes Tabu her niece.

2. Ali Zafar and Aamir Khan

According to a report, Pakistani Artist Ali Zafar and the Rang De Basanti actor are related. The ties between both are quite complicated. Aamir Khan’s mother is a cousin of Ali Zafar’s father-in-law’s cousin’s mother. If you deeply untangle the thread, you will understand where is it leading to. The Dear Zindagi actor is Khan’s brother-in-law.

3. Sonam Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

It is a rarely known fact that Sonam Kapoor is related to Ranveer Singh. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor and Ranveer are second cousins. Sonam’s maternal grandmother and Singh’s paternal grandfather were siblings.

4. Shraddha Kapoor and Lata Mangeshkar

This relationship will take you by surprise. Popular actor Shraddha Kapoor is the grand-niece of the iconic singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. They are Kapoor’s grandfather’s cousin.

